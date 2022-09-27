While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 27

At least 76 people killed in Iran protest crackdown: NGO

The Iranian authorities' crackdown on protests following the death of Mahsa Amini has left at least 76 people dead, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said on Monday.

"We call on the international community to decisively and unitedly take practical steps to stop the killing and torture of protesters," said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, adding that video footage and death certificates obtained by the group showed "live ammunition is being directly fired at protesters."

It said deaths have been recorded in 14 provinces in Iran, with the highest number, 25, recorded in the northern Mazandaran province on the Caspian Sea. Three deaths have been recorded in Teheran, it said.

