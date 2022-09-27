While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 27

At least 76 people killed in Iran protest crackdown: NGO
The Iranian authorities' crackdown on protests following the death of Mahsa Amini has left at least 76 people dead, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said on Monday.
"We call on the international community to decisively and unitedly take practical steps to stop the killing and torture of protesters," said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, adding that video footage and death certificates obtained by the group showed "live ammunition is being directly fired at protesters."
It said deaths have been recorded in 14 provinces in Iran, with the highest number, 25, recorded in the northern Mazandaran province on the Caspian Sea. Three deaths have been recorded in Teheran, it said.
Pfizer files for US approval for Omicron booster for kids
Pfizer and BioNTech have asked United States health officials to authorise their Omicron-targeting Covid booster vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, the companies said Monday.
The companies sent a request for emergency authorisation for a 10-microgram dose to the US Food and Drug Administration.
This new generation of anti-Covid vaccines targets both the original strain of coronavirus and the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages, the subvariants of Omicron that are causing more than 90 per cent of infections in the United States.
Fires in Brazil's Amazon surge in September, worst month since 2010
Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest have surged in September, already making it the worst month in more than a decade, government data showed on Monday, after a jump in deforestation during an election year.
National space research agency INPE reported 36,850 fire alerts in the region so far this month, a 120 per cent rise over the full month last year and the worst on record for any month since September 2010, when INPE issued 43,933 alerts.
With that, the total fire alerts so far in 2022 climbed to 82,872, surpassing the 75,090 recorded in all of 2021.
Dutch to cull around 201,000 chickens to contain bird flu
The Netherlands is to cull around 201,000 chickens on a farm in the northern city of Emmen after the detection of a highly infectious strain of bird flu, the government said on Monday.
Twelve cases of the highly lethal form of avian flu have been reported in the Netherlands in September, following dozens of cases earlier in the year.
France has also seen a resurgence in cases after experiencing its worst-ever bird flu wave earlier this year.
Fugitive businessman 'Fat Leonard' to seek asylum in Venezuela: Reports
A fugitive Malaysian businessman nicknamed 'Fat Leonard' who is at the centre of a major US Navy bribery scandal wants to seek political asylum in Venezuela after being detained in the country last week, local media said on Monday.
Leonard Glenn Francis was arrested on Sept 21 at the international airport outside Caracas as he prepared to leave for Russia.
He was under a red notification requested by the United States, Interpol's Venezuela chief said, adding that authorities were planning to begin his extradition procedure.