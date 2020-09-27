While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 27

Trump announces 'brilliant' conservative Barrett as Supreme Court pick

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced conservative appellate judge Amy Coney Barrett as his third US Supreme Court appointment, setting off a scramble in the Republican-led Senate to confirm her before Election Day in just over five weeks.

Barrett appeared at the White House with Trump as he made the announcement.

"Today, it is my honour to nominate one of our nation's most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court," Trump said.

Barrett and her lawyer husband have seven children, two of whom were adopted from Haiti, and they joined her at the ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

Saudi Arabia plans to resume tourist visas by early 2021

Saudi Arabia plans to resume tourist visas by early 2021 after months of suspension amid strict government measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the kingdom's tourism minister told Reuters.

Tourism is a key pillar of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious reform strategy to reduce the economy's dependence on oil.

"For tourist visas, until now we are talking about early next year. If things get better or if any positive developments happen with regards to the vaccine, we might accelerate and have it earlier," Ahmed al-Khateeb said in a virtual interview.

Confident Joe Biden ready to face Trump's 'lies' in debate

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Saturday he expects "personal attacks and lies" from Donald Trump in their first televised debate on Tuesday, but showed confidence in his ability to stand up to him.

"It is going to be difficult," the former vice-president acknowledged in an interview broadcast on MSNBC.

"My guess is, it's going to be just straight attack. They're going to be mostly personal. That's the only thing he knows how to do," he said of the Republican president.

Boxing: Manny Pacquiao, mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor to fight in 2021

Philippine boxing champion Manny Pacquiao will face former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor in the ring next year, and part of proceeds from the fight will go to coronavirus victims in his country, his office said on Saturday.

Both fighters are “getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight,” said Jayke Joson, special assistant to Pacquiao, who is also a Philippine senator.

Joson’s statement followed a tweet by Irishman McGregor in which he said that he would be “boxing Pacquiao next in the Middle East”.

Football: Mistakes gave us a mountain to climb, says Chelsea boss Lampard

Chelsea gave themselves a mountain to climb after a series of sloppy defensive errors at West Bromwich Albion and although they bounced back to grab a 3-3 draw, their frustrated manager Frank Lampard said they have a lot of work to do.

Despite concentrating on tightening up the defence in recent weeks, defender Marcos Alonso made two mistakes that led to goals, while Thiago Silva (above) marked his Premier League debut with an embarrassing error that led to West Brom's second goal.

"You can do as many meetings as you want - if you're going to make those mistakes, you're going to give yourself a mountain to climb," said Lampard, unable to hide his disappointment at two points dropped to their newly-promoted opponents.

