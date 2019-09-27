While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 27

Whistle-blower is a CIA officer who was detailed to the White House

The whistle-blower who revealed that President Donald Trump sought foreign help for his re-election and that the White House sought to cover it up is a CIA officer who was detailed to work at the White House at one point, according to three people familiar with his identity.

The man has since returned to the CIA, the people said. Little else is known about him.

His complaint, made public Thursday, suggested he was an analyst by training and made clear he was steeped in details of American foreign policy towards Europe, demonstrating a sophisticated understanding of Ukrainian politics and at least some knowledge of the law.

The whistle-blower's expertise will likely add to lawmakers' confidence about the merits of his complaint, and tamp down allegations that he might have misunderstood what he learned about Trump.

Embattled Donald Trump leaves New York angry, bitter

From his New York skyscraper, President Donald Trump should have felt on top of the world. Instead, scandal over his alleged shakedown of Ukraine's president for dirt on an opponent has brought him to the lowest point of his presidency - and at risk of crashing further.

The former real estate tycoon and reality TV performer returned to Washington on Thursday as only the fourth president to face an impeachment inquiry.

On Twitter, he raged at the "hoax" and "scam." Aides insisted that the story was meaningless.

First let me take a selfie, El Salvador's president tells UN

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, whose social media savvy helped win him power earlier this year, took a selfie before his maiden speech at the UN General Assembly, which he called "obsolete" and suggested scrapping.

In a dark suit and no tie, his hair slicked back in his signature style, the 38-year-old thanked the other leaders present and said he especially wanted to greet his wife and baby daughter sitting in the gallery.

"If you'll just bear with me a second," he then added, pulling out his iPhone 11, lifting it up to his grinning face and snapping a photo he later posted on Twitter to his 1.1 million followers.

Formula One: Leclerc says he needs to learn to shut up when upset

Charles Leclerc says he regrets his radio outbursts after losing out to Ferrari team mate Sebastian Vettel at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, and just needs to learn to shut up.

The 21-year-old Monegasque led from pole position, controlling the pace of the race on a one stop strategy, when Vettel pitted first and made the most of fresh tyres to "undercut" into the lead.

"Yeah but what the hell?" Leclerc, who had been heading for his third win in a row, exclaimed over the radio after he emerged from the pits and saw Vettel ahead. The youngster later said he did not understand why Ferrari had given Vettel the advantage and wanted the team to know how he felt.

Model who alleged rape, abuse by music producer Detail wins US$15m lawsuit

A model and aspiring singer who alleged in a lawsuit that she was raped and sexually and emotionally abused by Grammy-winning music producer Detail has been awarded US$15 million (S$20 million).

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge made the ruling for Kristina Buch against Noel Fisher, known professionally as Detail.

He won a Grammy for co-writing the Beyonce and Jay-Z hit Drunk In Love and has also produced hits for Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa.

