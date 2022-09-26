While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 26

Italy's right-wing, led by Meloni, wins election: Exit polls
A right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party looks set to win a clear majority in the next parliament, exit polls said on Sunday after voting ended in an Italian national election.
An exit poll for state broadcaster RAI said the bloc of conservative parties, that also includes Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, won between 41 and 45 per cent, enough to guarantee control of both houses of parliament.
Italy's electoral law favours groups that manage to create pre-ballot pacts, giving them an outsized number of seats by comparison with their vote tally.
Russia's partial mobilisation prompts online insults from Ukraine
The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Sunday ridiculed Moscow's partial mobilisation to bolster its forces in Ukraine, posting on Twitter a mash-up of social media videos of Russian police beating and arresting men protesting the call-up.
The mockery came as Russia's two top lawmakers expressed concern about the drive, ordering regional officials to resolve"excesses" that have ignited public anger, triggered demonstrations and prompted military-age men to make for border crossings.
"Russia still has remnants of a professional army" that the Ukrainian army "hasn't yet destroyed," the Ukrainian defence ministry said in an English-language tweet, referring to this month's rout of Russian forces from much of the northeastern Kharkiv region.
Huge fire destroys warehouse at giant Paris wholesale market
A major blaze swept through part of one of the world's biggest fresh produce markets on the outskirts of Paris on Sunday.
The fire destroyed a fruit and vegetable warehouse at the Rungis complex to the south of the French capital.
Flames spread shortly after noon, the authorities said, sending a dark plume of smoke billowing over the southern suburbs.
Fed can avoid 'deep pain' in inflation fight, Bostic says
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Sunday he still believes the US central bank can tame inflation without substantial job losses given the economy's continued momentum.
"If you look over history ... there is a really good chance that if we have job losses it will be smaller" than in past slowdowns, Bostic said on CBS's Face the Nation programme.
"Inflation is high. It is too high. And we need to do all we can to make it come down," Bostic said of the Fed's plans to continue with aggressive interest rate increases meant to slow the economy, bring the demand for goods and services more in line with supply, and lower inflation running at a four-decade high.
Football: Croatia, Netherlands into Nations League semi-finals
Croatia and the Netherlands booked their places in the last four of the Nations League as champions France needed a favour to avoid relegation from the top tier on Sunday.
Les Bleus were beaten 2-0 in Denmark to finish with just one win from their six group games, but Croatia's 3-1 win at Austria saved the world champions from the drop.
Didier Deschamps will be hoping to have a number of key men back from injury by the time France's defence of the World Cup begins against Australia on November 22.