While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 26

British PM Boris Johnson goads opponents to call election as Brexit chaos deepens

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson taunted his rivals on his return to parliament on Wednesday, goading them to either bring down the government or get out of the way to allow him to deliver Brexit.

Waving his arms and yelling "come on, come on then" to a raucous House of Commons, Johnson told his opponents they could bring a vote of no-confidence in the government on Thursday and trigger an election to finally break the Brexit impasse.

Britain faces an Oct 31 deadline to leave the EU, but after three years of political crisis, with parliament unable to agree on Brexit, it remains unclear when, if or on what terms the country will leave the bloc it joined in 1973.

Once again the leaders of the opposition parties, including Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, refused to engage, saying they would only agree to an election once Johnson had ruled out leaving the European Union without a deal.

Jokes and Miss Universe as Trump, Ukraine leader meet

Facing a Democratic impeachment inquiry and the extraordinary release of a rough transcript detailing his requests that a foreign power investigate a Democratic foe, Trump responded with... humour.

It was Trump who sought the first laugh when he sat down on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the comedian turned anti-corruption crusader thrust last week into the centre of an American political maelstrom.

"He's made me more famous and I've made him more famous," Trump joked as they started their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Benjamin Netanyahu tapped by Israel's president to form new government

Israel's president tasked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday with assembling a new government after power-sharing talks with his strongest rival, Benny Gantz, failed following an inconclusive election.

But right-wing Likud party chief Netanyahu, facing a looming indictment on corruption allegations he denies, still has no clear path to a fifth term after emerging from the Sept 17 ballot, the second this year, short of a parliamentary majority.

Accepting the mandate from President Reuven Rivlin at a televised ceremony, a politically weakened Netanyahu said his chances of success were only marginally higher than those of Gantz, a former general who heads the Blue and White party.

Man United survive League Cup shoot-out, West Ham crash out

Manchester United survived a League Cup scare against third tier Rochdale as they won 5-3 on penalties, while West Ham suffered a shock 4-0 defeat at Oxford on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's struggling side were held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford after 16-year-old Luke Matheson scored a 76th minute equaliser following Mason Greenwood's opener for United eight minutes earlier.

With United in danger of a humiliating exit, they held their nerve in the shoot-out, winning 5-3 as Daniel James converted the decisive kick after Sergio Romero saved Rochdale's second penalty from Jimmy Keohane.

Concert review: Andy Lau thrills fans in first show here since 2008

Since Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau met with a serious horse-riding accident in 2017, his health has drawn immense media attention, fuelling anticipation to see him well and happy.

So his solid performance before a sold-out 10,000-strong crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Wednesday – the first of four solo My Love Andy Lau World Tour concerts here – must have brought relief to fans, many who stood up excitedly and cheered loudly during the show.

The actor-singer, who last performed here in 2008, opened the concert with the Cantonese song Conspire, striking a commanding figure in a long white outfit, arms outstretched, and followed this up with the Mandarin song Chinese People, during which he also delivered a stirring drum performance.

