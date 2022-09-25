While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 25

Complaints about Russia's chaotic mobilisation grow louder

The strongly pro-Kremlin editor of Russia's state-run RT news channel expressed anger on Saturday that enlistment officers were sending call-up papers to the wrong men, as frustration about a military mobilisation grew.

Wednesday's announcement of Russia's first public mobilisation since World War II, to shore up its faltering Ukraine war, has triggered a rush for the border, the arrests of over 1,000 protesters, and unease in the wider population.

It is also attracting criticism from the Kremlin's own official supporters, something almost unheard of in Russia since the invasion began.

"It has been announced that privates can be recruited up to the age of 35. Summonses are going to 40-year-olds," the RT editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, railed on her Telegram channel. "They're infuriating people, as if on purpose, as if out of spite. As if they'd been sent by Kyiv."

