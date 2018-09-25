While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 25

Rod Rosenstein to meet Trump Thursday amid reports he’s resigning

President Donald Trump said he’s looking forward to meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Thursday (Sept 27) to discuss his future, after a person familiar with the matter said Rosenstein told Chief of Staff John Kelly that he was resigning.

“We’ll be determining what’s going on,” Trump told reporters at the United Nations on Monday (Sept 24). “We want to have transparency, we want to have openness.”

Rosenstein’s current status and future intentions were mired in confusion on Monday afternoon in the aftermath of reports that he’d suggested to colleagues last year that he would secretly record conversations with Trump.

READ MORE HERE

China says US trying to force it to submit on trade as new tariffs kick in

The United States and China imposed fresh tariffs on each other’s goods on Monday (Sept 24) as the world’s biggest economies showed no signs of backing down from an increasingly bitter trade dispute that is expected to hit global economic growth.

Soon after the new duties went into effect, China accused the United States of engaging in “trade bullyism” and said it was intimidating other countries to submit to its will, the official Xinhua news agency said, reiterating China’s willingness to fight if necessary.

But Beijing also said it was willing to restart trade negotiations with the United States if the talks are “based on mutual respect and equality,” Xinhua said, citing a white paper on the dispute published by China’s State Council.

READ MORE HERE

Bill Cosby's lawyers, psychologist spar in court over 'predator' label



Bill Cosby's lawyers and a state-appointed psychologist argued in court on Monday (Sept 24) over whether the disgraced comedian should be deemed a "sexually violent predator" under Pennsylvania law as a two-day sentencing hearing began for Cosby's sexual assault conviction.

Cosby, who was found guilty in April, is the first celebrity to face a possible prison sentence since the start of the #MeToo movement, the national reckoning with sexual misconduct that has brought down dozens of powerful men in entertainment, politics and other fields.

Cosby, 81, built a family-friendly reputation playing the affable Dr Cliff Huxtable in the 1980s television comedy The Cosby Show.

READ MORE HERE

DNA tests bring together French son of GI and US half-brother



A Frenchman who spent his whole adult life searching for his American father, a soldier who fought in Europe during World War Two, said he was "bowled over" after coming face-to-face with a previously unknown half-brother on Monday (Sept 24), thanks to a chance DNA breakthrough.

Andre Gantois, now aged 72, was told he was asking for the impossible when he began his search for his dad aged 20 at the American embassy in Paris, knowing only that his late mother had fallen pregnant shortly after the end of the war.

She had revealed the existence of her American lover on her deathbed, when Gantois was 15, but did not share his name or any other details.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned world's best



Luka Modric ended Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's decade-long domination of football's individual awards by being crowned Fifa's best player of the year on Monday (Sept 24).

The Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder starred for both club and country as Madrid won a third straight Champions League, and he inspired Croatia to reach the World Cup final for the first time.

He beat Ronaldo and Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah to the prize.

READ MORE HERE

