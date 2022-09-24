While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 24

Antony Blinken, Wang Yi meet to contain Taiwan tensions

Senior diplomats from the United States and China met on Friday with tensions high after an explicit pledge by US President Joe Biden to defend Taiwan.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shook hands in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, but did not respond to shouted questions from the media as they sat down for talks.

The State Department had said earlier the meeting was part of Washington's ongoing efforts to "maintain open lines of communication and manage competition responsibly".

It was their first encounter since extensive talks in July in Bali where both sides appeared optimistic for more stability.

