While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 23

Lavrov defends Russia at UN showdown over Ukraine war
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov defended Moscow's war in Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Thursday as the United Nations warned Moscow against annexing Ukrainian regions and Western ministers called for accountability over atrocities.
Lavrov was only in the council chamber to deliver his address to the meeting of the 15-member body, which was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Lavrov did not listen to anyone else speak.
"I noticed today that Russian diplomats flee as aptly as Russian forces," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Security Council meeting on accountability in Ukraine.
Russia says 10,000 volunteer for Ukraine fight in 24 hours
The Russian military said on Thursday that at least 10,000 people had volunteered to fight in Ukraine, some 24 hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered a mobilisation of reservists.
"During the first day of partial mobilisation, about 10,000 citizens arrived at recruitment offices of their own accord without waiting for a summons," Vladimir Tsimlyansky, a military spokesman, told Russia's Interfax news agency.
He added the military had established a call centre to answer questions from individuals and organisations about the mobilisation.
Teens with climate anxiety urge action from US lawmakers
Young victims of climate disasters descended on the US Congress Thursday to urge lawmakers to acknowledge the effect of global warming on their mental health.
Among them was 17-year-old Madigan Traversi, a California teenager forced to flee her home in her pajamas after smelling smoke from a giant wildfire in 2017.
Today, the high schooler says she suffers from "anxiety, depression and trauma" - conditions reported by young activists across the world on the front lines of the fight against climate change.
With an eye on China, US to develop drones with India
The United States and India will co-develop drones, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday, as Washington seeks closer ties with Delhi as a way of countering China.
India will build these aircraft and export them to other countries in its region, this official said.
Delhi wants to diversify its weaponry, which is mainly Russian-made, and also to develop its own defence industry.
Angry Medvedev mocks fans in Metz during loss to Wawrinka
Daniil Medvedev angrily mocked a section of French fans who booed him for throwing his racket during a three-set defeat by Stan Wawrinka at the Moselle Open in Metz on Thursday.
Wawrinka secured a 6-4 6-7(7) 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals but not before he had attempted to pacify top seed Medvedev, who also made a gesture to suggest the crowd were crazy.
Russian Medvedev lost his composure after going down 2-0 in the deciding set and sent his racket bouncing off the court, leading to some fans expressing their displeasure by booing.