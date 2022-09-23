While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 23

Lavrov defends Russia at UN showdown over Ukraine war

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov defended Moscow's war in Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Thursday as the United Nations warned Moscow against annexing Ukrainian regions and Western ministers called for accountability over atrocities.

Lavrov was only in the council chamber to deliver his address to the meeting of the 15-member body, which was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Lavrov did not listen to anyone else speak.

"I noticed today that Russian diplomats flee as aptly as Russian forces," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Security Council meeting on accountability in Ukraine.

