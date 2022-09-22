While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 22

Zelensky demands UN punish Russia, set up tribunal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged the United Nations to punish Russia for its invasion, calling for a special tribunal and compensation fund and for Moscow to be stripped of its veto.
"A crime has been committed against Ukraine and we demand just punishment," said Zelensky, the sole leader allowed to deliver an address via video to the annual summit.
Wearing his trademark military green T-shirt, Zelensky said in a pre-recorded address that Russia had violated the principles of the world body.
Zelensky called for the establishment of a special tribunal against Russia "for the crime of aggression against our state" and to ensure accountability.
Over 1,000 arrests in Russia anti-mobilisation protests: NGO
More than 1,000 people have been arrested at demonstrations across Russia against President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial mobilisation of civilians to fight in Ukraine, a police monitoring group said on Wednesday.
The OVD-Info monitoring group counted at least 1,054 people detained at rallies in 38 different cities across the country after Putin’s morning address to the nation.
The protests were the largest in Russia since demonstrations that broke out following the announcement of Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine in February.
Powell signals more pain, with US Fed sending rates higher
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell vowed officials would crush inflation after they raised interest rates by 75 basis points for a third straight time and signalled even more aggressive hikes ahead than investors had expected.
“We have got to get inflation behind us. I wish there were a painless way to do that. There isn’t,” Powell told a press conference in Washington on Wednesday after officials lifted the target for the benchmark federal funds rate to a range of 3 per cent to 3.25 per cent.
“Higher interest rates, slower growth and a softening labour market are all painful for the public that we serve. But they’re not as painful as failing to restore price stability and having to come back and do it down the road again,” he said.
Donald Trump, children sued by New York A-G for fraud
Donald Trump, his family business, and three of his adult children were sued on Wednesday by New York’s attorney-general, who accused them of overvaluing the former US president’s assets and net worth through a decade of lies to banks and insurers.
Attorney-General Letitia James filed her civil lawsuit in a New York state court in Manhattan, accusing the Trump Organization of “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing financial statements from 2011 to 2021.
She also said Trump, who has long used his net worth to burnish his image and fame as a successful businessman and politician, inflated his wealth by billions of dollars to help his company obtain favourable financial terms on transactions, including lower interest rates and cheaper insurance coverage.
How many ants are crawling on Earth? Around 20 quadrillion
The world's human population is forecast to surpass eight billion in the coming months. Compared to ants, that is a mediocre milestone.
Researchers have made the most thorough assessment to date of the global population of ants - insects that have colonised almost everywhere on the planet - and the estimated total is a mind-blowing 20 quadrillion of them, or approximately 2.5 million for every human.
It should come as little surprise considering how ubiquitous these busy and social insects are and the fact that they have thrived since the age of dinosaurs, with the oldest-known ant fossil dating back about 100 million years to the Cretaceous Period.