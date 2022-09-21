While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 21

Ukraine, West denounce referendum plans for occupied regions
Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday set out plans for referendums on joining Russia, a challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the war and sparked condemnation from Ukraine and its allies.
“The Russians can do whatever they want. It will not change anything,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in response to reporters’ questions at the United Nations.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington rejected any such referendums “unequivocally,” and the European Union and Canada condemned the plan.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc and its member states would not recognise the outcome of the referendums and would consider further measures against Russia if the votes went ahead.
'Mute your phones': Trump hearing descends into chaos
The first hearing overseen by the special master hired to review thousands of documents seized at Donald Trump's Florida estate descended into chaos before it even started, as a large number of people who dialled in remotely failed to mute their phones.
The line was flooded with music and background noises 20 minutes before the hearing was due to begin in Brooklyn federal court as a series of unknown individuals screamed repeatedly for members of the public to mute their phones.
Someone could be heard singing "God Bless America."
Man accused of grabbing Queen's coffin flag 'delusional'
A man accused of grabbing the flag on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin wanted to check for himself that she was indeed dead, a London court heard on Tuesday.
Queen Elizabeth's casket lay in state in London's Westminster Hall from Wednesday until Monday ahead of her state funeral, with an estimated 250,000 members of the public queueing for hours to file past the coffin and pay their last respects.
Muhammad Khan, 28, allegedly rushed up to the coffin and grabbed the Royal Standard on Friday night, before being arrested.
UK four-day working week trial largely positive, data shows
A UK trial exploring the benefits of a four-day working week has been largely successful but for some the transition has been less smooth, data revealed on Tuesday.
More than 70 organisations signed up for the six-month trial that began in June, resulting in more than 3,300 staff being paid by their employers the same amount as when they worked a traditional five-day week.
A total 88 per cent of respondents to a survey on the trial - which is being run by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with the universities of Cambridge and Oxford - stated that the four-day week was working "well".
Golf: LIV players push for retroactive world ranking points
Players in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series pushed for retroactive world ranking points on Tuesday in an open letter to rankings board chairman Peter Dawson.
The letter, signed by all 48 participants in last week's Chicago Invitational, asks for recognition of the 54-hole, shotgun start events alongside other world tours where players get ranking points for 72-hole tournaments with much larger fields.
"An OWGR (Official World Golf Rankings) without LIV would be incomplete and inaccurate," the players said, comparing it to England, Argentina and Belgium being left out of the Fifa rankings.