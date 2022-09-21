While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 21

Ukraine, West denounce referendum plans for occupied regions

Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday set out plans for referendums on joining Russia, a challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the war and sparked condemnation from Ukraine and its allies.

“The Russians can do whatever they want. It will not change anything,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in response to reporters’ questions at the United Nations.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington rejected any such referendums “unequivocally,” and the European Union and Canada condemned the plan.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc and its member states would not recognise the outcome of the referendums and would consider further measures against Russia if the votes went ahead.

