While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 20

Major quake hits Mexico on anniversary of deadly tremors
A powerful earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday, shaking buildings hundreds of miles away in Mexico City on the anniversary of two major tremors in 1985 and 2017, seismologists said.
The national seismological agency reported the quake was of magnitude 7.4, while the United States Geological Survey estimated it at 7.6.
The epicentre was located 59 kilometres south of Coalcoman in the state of Michoacan on the Pacific coast and several hundred kilometres west of Mexico City, according to Mexican seismologists.
World bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth from cafes and consulates
In Hong Kong, hundreds kept up with Queen Elizabeth's funeral on their phones as they queued for hours to pay their tributes.
In Sydney, Australia, customers packed into pubs to watch the ceremony on screens.
And in Paris, France, bar owner Thibaud Dupont showed off his new tattoo of the monarch on his forearm.
Ukraine faces Russian resistance in frontline Kupiansk
Ukraine's troops retook almost all of the Kharkiv region in their lightning counter-offensive, but in the city of Kupiansk - split in two by the Oskil River - Russian forces are fighting to hold on.
So recent is the Ukrainian victory in Kupiansk, a rail hub, that billboards erected by President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party still loom over smashed shop fronts, while shells whistle overhead.
The Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine was an early target of Russia's invasion in February 2022, and Kyiv's counterattack in September was hailed as a potential turning point in the war.
Malaysia says detects African swine fever outbreak at two pig farms in Perak
Malaysia's Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) said it has detected an outbreak of African Swine Fever at two commercial pig farms in Kerian district in northern Perak state on Sept 17 and18, Bernama news agency reported on Monday.
The disease was confirmed through a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test by the Veterinary Research Institute.
Immediate culling of the pig population at the two farms and the tracking of the transportation vehicles of these animals have been implemented, DVS said in a statement quoted by the news agency.
Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year than all of 2021
The number of forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon so far this year has already surpassed that recorded for all of 2021, according to official figures released Monday that triggered new alarm for the world's biggest rainforest.
Satellite monitoring has detected 75,592 fires from Jan 1 to Sept 18, 2022, already higher than the 75,090 detected for all of 2021, according to the Brazilian space agency, INPE.
The latest grim news from the rainforest will likely add to pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro, who is fighting to win reelection next month and faces international criticism over a surge in destruction in the Amazon on his watch.