While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 20

US Navy jet crashes in Texas neighbourhood, pilots hospitalised

Two US military pilots were rescued and taken to hospital Sunday (Sept 19) after their training jet crashed into the backyard of a residence in a Texas neighbourhood near Fort Worth, authorities said.

Three homes were damaged in the suburb of Lake Worth, where the pilots ejected before their small US Navy jet crashed about one block from a middle school.

"No resident was injured. The two pilots have been transported to the hospital," Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur told reporters.

READ MORE HERE

Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell asleep meeting new Israeli PM

Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday (Sept 19) that US President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month.

A Reuters fact check previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social media users shared a video clip of the US president that they said showed him looking down and nodding off as Bennett spoke in the Oval Office.

The clip that was shared around was misleadingly cropped, according to the Reuters fact check. Seconds after the clip was cut, longer footage showed Biden responded to Bennett.

READ MORE HERE

France cancels defence meeting with UK over submarine row, sources say

France has cancelled a meeting between Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly and her British counterpart planned for this week after Australia scrapped a submarine order with Paris in favour of a deal with Washington and London, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Parly personally took the decision to drop the bilateral meeting with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, the sources said.

The French defence ministry could not be immediately reached. The British defence ministry declined comment.

READ MORE HERE

Russia’s ruling pro-Putin party wins majority in parliamentary vote: Early results

Russia’s ruling United Russia party, which supports President Vladimir Putin, is set to retain a majority in Russia’s 450-seat legislature despite losing significant ground to its opponents, initial results showed on Sunday (Sept 19).

After 25 per cent of ballots had been tallied, the Central Election Commission said United Russia had received 44.26 per cent of the vote.

The party won just over 54 per cent of the vote at the last parliamentary elections in 2016. It has since faced a slump in its popularity due to falling living standards.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Chelsea outclass Spurs as stars pay tribute to Greaves

Chelsea extended their flying start to the season with a 3-0 win at London rivals Tottenham as both clubs paid an emotional tribute to their former striker Jimmy Greaves on Sunday (Sept 19).

Thiago Silva put Chelsea ahead early in the second half before N'Golo Kante bagged his first club goal since December 2019.

Antonio Rudiger rounded off Chelsea's dominant display with a stoppage-time strike as Thomas Tuchel's latest tactical masterclass paid rich dividends.

READ MORE HERE