While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 2

UN experts ‘not going anywhere’ after reaching nuclear plant
The UN nuclear agency chief said his experts were staying put after they crossed on Thursday into Russian-held territory in Ukraine and reached Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, where both sides warn of potential catastrophe.
An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspection team braved intense shelling to reach the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, arriving after a delay of several hours in a large convoy with a heavy presence of Russian soldiers nearby.
“We are not going anywhere. The IAEA is now there, it is at the plant and it is not moving. It’s going to stay there,” IAEA head Rafael Grossi, who personally led the mission, told reporters after returning to Ukrainian-held territory.
He said a group of IAEA experts had stayed behind at the plant and would provide an impartial, neutral and technically sound assessment of the situation.
Four-year-old takes loaded gun to school in Texas
A four-year-old in Texas took a loaded handgun to school, officials said, as the end of summer vacation in America reignites fears of school shootings.
The scare in Corpus Christi came two days after a similar incident in Arizona, that time involving a child aged seven.
The parents of the Texas child were identified as the owners of the gun and the father, aged 30, was arrested and charged with making a firearm accessible to children and abandoning or endangering a child.
Ukrainian's handshake refusal sign of tension at US Open
Geopolitical tensions simmered at the US Open on Thursday as Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk refused the customary handshake at the net when Belarusian Victoria Azarenka defeated her 6-2 6-3 in the second round.
The pair exchanged a quick tap of the racket on Court 17 after Kostyuk whacked the ball into the net on the third match point and the three-time Flushing Meadows finalist let out a triumphant roar.
It marked the latest uneasy moment at the year's final major, where Russians, Belarusians and Ukrainians compete alongside one another against the backdrop of military conflict.
Man United sign Brazilian Antony on transfer deadline day
Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax Amsterdam and brought in goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United on loan, the Premier League club announced on Thursday's transfer deadline day.
Antony, who has joined for a reported initial fee of £80.75 million (S$130 million) and who played under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, has signed a five-year contract with the option of an additional year.
He registered 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games in all competitions as Ajax won a third straight Eredivisie title and made the last 16 in the Champions League last season.
New Lord Of The Rings prequel praised as a 'masterpiece'
The long-awaited Lord Of The Rings prequel, The Rings Of Power, received widespread praise from television critics, with most reviews applauding the plot, visuals and cinematography of the first two episodes.
The show is based on appendices in JRR Tolkien's original The Lord Of The Rings novels and is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings novels and films.
Exploring Middle-earth's Second Age, the series from Amazon.com's Prime Video uncovers the story behind the forging of the rings and tells of an alliance formed between elves and men to fight an ancient evil.