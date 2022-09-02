While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 2

UN experts ‘not going anywhere’ after reaching nuclear plant

The UN nuclear agency chief said his experts were staying put after they crossed on Thursday into Russian-held territory in Ukraine and reached Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, where both sides warn of potential catastrophe.

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspection team braved intense shelling to reach the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, arriving after a delay of several hours in a large convoy with a heavy presence of Russian soldiers nearby.

“We are not going anywhere. The IAEA is now there, it is at the plant and it is not moving. It’s going to stay there,” IAEA head Rafael Grossi, who personally led the mission, told reporters after returning to Ukrainian-held territory.

He said a group of IAEA experts had stayed behind at the plant and would provide an impartial, neutral and technically sound assessment of the situation.

