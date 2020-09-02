While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 2

Pentagon concerned by China's nuclear ambitions, expects warheads to double

China is expected to at least double the number of its nuclear warheads over the next decade from the low 200s now and is nearing the ability to launch nuclear strikes by land, air and sea, a capacity known as a triad, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The revelations came as tensions rise between China and the United States and as Washington seeks to have Beijing join a flagship nuclear arms treaty between the US and Russia.

In its annual report to Congress on China's military, the Pentagon said that China has nuclear warheads in the low 200s - the first time the US military has disclosed this number.

The Federation of American Scientists has estimated that China has about 320 nuclear warheads.

READ MORE HERE

Trump denies suffering 'series of mini-strokes'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied unfounded rumours that a series of mini-strokes were behind an unscheduled hospital visit last year, calling the claims "fake news."

Trump made the surprise visit to Walter Reed Medical Centre in November.

The fact that it was not scheduled, a departure from established protocols, had ignited speculation of a serious health issue - though the White House insisted he was just doing parts of his annual health exam ahead of time.

READ MORE HERE

New book Melania And Me feeds speculations about US First Lady

A new book released on Tuesday dishes on the supposed icy relationship between Melania Trump and her stepdaughter Ivanka, fuel for gossips eager to speculate about first family rivalries.

Author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff says she was once a friend of the president's third wife, also acting as an adviser until 2018 when she fell out of favour after reporting revealed colossal spending on Donald Trump's inauguration, which she played a key role in organising.

Anecdotes fill the 351-page book Melania And Me: The Rise And Fall Of My Friendship With The First Lady, purporting to lift the veil off the ex-model of Slovenian origin.

READ MORE HERE

Murray produces gutsy US Open fightback to beat Nishioka in five sets

Former champion Andy Murray produced an astonishing fightback to outlast Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 6-4 in his long-awaited return to Grand Slam singles action in the U.S. Open first round on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Briton, contesting a singles match at a major for the first since the 2019 Australian Open, appeared to be heading for an early exit as a fearless Nishioka outplayed him for two sets on a virtually empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Yet as he has so often done in his career Murray simply refused to accept defeat.

READ MORE HERE

'Thrones' creators, Star Wars director to bring Chinese sci-fi trilogy to Netflix

The creators of Game Of Thrones will team up with Star Wars director Rian Johnson and Brad Pitt for an ambitious new Chinese sci-fi adaptation, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

Liu Cixin's bestselling book trilogy The Three-Body Problem, which tells the epic story of humanity's first contact with an alien civilization, will become an international series for the streaming giant.

"Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe," Thrones duo David Benioff and DB Weiss, who will co-write, said in a statement.

READ MORE HERE