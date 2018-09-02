While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 2

Obama, Meghan McCain rebuke Trump in tribute to fallen senator John McCain

Former US presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, once fierce rivals of the late Senator John McCain, praised him in eulogies and joined his daughter at a memorial service in subtle and not-so-subtle rebukes of President Donald Trump.

Without naming Trump, who did not attend the service, Meghan McCain made a forceful statement condemning the president in remarks that at times drew applause and came after she said her dad told her to “show them how tough you are” with her eulogy.

“We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served,” she said, speaking forcefully and, at times, through tears.

Taking aim at Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” she said McCain’s America was always great.

Bishop sorry after 'groping' pop princess Ariana Grande at Aretha's funeral

The bishop who led late singing sensation Aretha Franklin's funeral caused a furore for allegedly touching pop princess Ariana Grande inappropriately on stage.

Images showed Bishop Charles Ellis III putting his arm around Grande after her rendition of Franklin's 1967 hit (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman at the funeral, with his fingers touching the right side of her chest.

Grande, 25, who was wearing a low-cut little black dress, appeared uncomfortable. "I think every woman can look at Ariana Grande's face and body language and viscerally feel what she's feeling," New York Times writer Maggie Astor tweeted.

Trump threatens to exclude Canada from new Nafta deal

US President Donald Trump threatened to exclude Canada from a new Nafta agreement after negotiations to rewrite the pact ended without an agreement the night before.

“There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new Nafta deal. If we don’t make a fair deal for the US after decades of abuse, Canada will be out,” he tweeted.

“Congress should not interfere with these negotiations or I will simply terminate Nafta entirely & we will be far better off.”

Record lap puts Raikkonen on pole in F1 Italian GP

Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on pole position for their home Italian Grand Prix with Formula One’s fastest lap ever.

Unhappy team mate Sebastian Vettel completed the front-row sweep for Sunday’s race, with championship leader and 2018 winner Lewis Hamilton a close third for Mercedes.

Vettel is 17 points adrift of Hamilton in the standings with eight rounds remaining and can expect Raikkonen to give him every assistance when race day comes.

Football: Liverpool and Chelsea maintain perfect starts, City win

Liverpool’s new goalkeeper Alisson suffered a nightmare moment but it failed to prevent them maintaining their 100 per cent start to the Premier League campaign with a 2-1 victory at Leicester City.

First-half goals by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino ultimately proved more important than Alisson’s ill-advised fancy footwork after the break as Liverpool made it four wins from four games to stay top on 12 points along with Chelsea.

The London side had struggled to break down a stubborn Bournemouth outfit at Stamford Bridge but goals from substitute Pedro and Eden Hazard in the last 20 minutes secured a 2-0 win to make it four in a row for new Blues manager Maurizio Sarri.

