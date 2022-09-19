While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 19

Biden pays respects to 'honourable' Queen Elizabeth before funeral
US President Joe Biden paid emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth on the eve of her state funeral on Sunday, saying Britain and the world had been lucky to have such a dignified and dedicated servant on the throne for 70 years.
Biden, among scores of dignitaries and royals from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas who have arrived in London for Monday’s funeral, said the queen’s death at 96 years of age had left a giant hole on the global stage.
“To all the people of England, all the people in United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you,” Biden said after he signed a book of condolence and visited her lying-in-state in Westminster.
“You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years, we all were. The world’s better for her.”
Thank you for your messages, King Charles tells Britain and the world
King Charles thanked people from Britain and across the world on Sunday for their messages of sympathy following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.
The state funeral for Elizabeth will be held at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, concluding 10 days of solemn ceremony and mourning during which hundreds of thousands of people have paid tribute to the monarch, 96, for her seven decades on the throne.
"Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," Charles, who has toured the United Kingdom since his mother's death, said in a statement.
Top US general urges vigilance as Russia weighs Ukraine setbacks
The top US general cautioned on Sunday it remained unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and called for increased vigilance among US troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine's war effort.
The remarks by US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were a reminder of the risks of escalation as the United States and its Nato allies aid Ukraine from a distance as Kyiv wages a so-far successful counter-offensive against Russian forces.
"The war is not going too well for Russia right now. So it's incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness, alert," Milley said in Warsaw after the base visit.
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall on Puerto Rico, knocking out power to island
The entire island of Puerto Rico was without power on Sunday as Hurricane Fiona made landfall and threatened to cause “catastrophic flooding” and landslides before barreling toward the Dominican Republic, a government agency said.
The centre of the storm made landfall on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon at 3:20pm ET (1920 GMT) with maximum sustained winds of about 140kmh, clearing the threshold for a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.
Electricity was out across the island of 3.3 million people, LUMA Energy, operator of the island’s grid and the Puerto Rico power authority said in a statement. LUMA said restoring power fully could take several days.
Tennis: Alcaraz fires Spain into Davis Cup quarters, Italy down Sweden
Carlos Alcaraz secured his first win as world number one on Sunday as he beat South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo to send Spain into the last eight of the Davis Cup while Matteo Berrettini helped Italy seal top spot in their group with victory over Sweden.
Alcaraz, who reached the top of the rankings on the back of his triumph at the US Open, survived a tight second set to topple Kwon 6-4 7-6(1) after Roberto Bautista Agut had given Spain the lead by dispatching Hong Seong-chan 6-1 6-3.
"Davis Cup is different. You are playing with your team, represent your country. You don't play just for yourself. You're playing for everyone in Spain, you know," Alcaraz, who converted all three of his break points, told reporters.