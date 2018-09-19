While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 19

China hits back with tariffs on US$60b of US goods in trade war

China will impose tariffs on US$60 billion (S$82.3 billion) worth of US goods as retaliation for the new 10 per cent tariff the US announced on Monday on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The Chinese tariffs will take effect next week at the same time as the US tariffs, China’s Finance Ministry said late on Tuesday on its website.

The tariff rates will be 5 per cent and 10 per cent instead of the 5 per cent, 10 per cent, 20 per cent and 25 per cent proposed last month, the ministry said.

China’s retaliation risks deepening the trade conflict between the two countries as US President Donald Trump has threatened further tariffs on up to another US$267 billion worth of Chinese goods – which in effect would mean that all Chinese imports would be subject to additional tariffs – should Beijing take countermeasures.

Mattis dismisses reports he may be leaving Pentagon

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis dismissed on Tuesday a fresh round of rumours suggesting his days at the Pentagon might be numbered due to deteriorating relations with President Donald Trump.

The buttoned-up former Marine general is loathe to discuss politics or his dynamic with his mercurial boss, but a new book by veteran political reporter Bob Woodward has thrust the two mens' relationship into the spotlight.

Among other claims, Woodward said Mattis questioned Trump's judgment and likened the president's understanding to that of a 10- or 11-year-old child.

Spanish golfer killed by homeless US man who wanted to 'rape and kill'

A homeless man who allegedly wanted to "rape and kill women" has been charged with murder for stabbing to death champion Spanish college golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, police in the US state of Iowa said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Iowa State University student's body was discovered on Monday morning by staff at Goldwater Golf Links in the city of Ames.

"Coldwater staff alerted officers to a body found in the water next to the number nine tee box," Ames police commander Geoff Huff told a news conference. "She had been stabbed in the upper torso, head and neck."

Sex with Trump 'least impressive' she's ever had: Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims to have slept with Donald Trump over a decade ago, says in her upcoming tell-all book that it may have been the "least impressive sex" she'd ever had, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

In her book, Full Disclosure, Daniels also provides a graphic description of Trump's genitalia, including a reference to a toadstool-shaped character on the Mario Kart videogame, the British newspaper said.

The Guardian said it had obtained a copy of the book ahead of its publication on Oct 2, a month ahead of the key US midterm elections.

Football: Late Firmino strike gives Liverpool 3-2 Champions League win over PSG

Roberto Firmino struck a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool beat Paris St Germain 3-2 at Anfield on Tuesday after Kylian Mbappe looked to have secured a point for the French side in a compelling Champions League Group C clash.

PSG had come back from two goals down with Mbappe equalising in the 83rd minute, but then Firmino, who started on the bench due to an eye injury, drilled home a low shot in the final seconds.

Daniel Sturridge, in for Firmino, had opened the scoring for an impressive Liverpool in the 30th minute with a fine header from an Andy Robertson cross.

