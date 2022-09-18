While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 18

EU calls for war crimes tribunal over mass graves in Ukraine
The EU presidency on Saturday called for the establishment of an international tribunal for war crimes after new mass graves were found in Ukraine.
"In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent," said Jan Lipavsky, foreign minister of the Czech Republic which holds the European Union's rotating presidency.
"We must not overlook it. We stand for the punishment of all war criminals," he added in a message on Twitter.
"There are several bodies with their hands tied behind their backs, and one person is buried with a rope around his neck," he added.
William and Harry stand vigil with cousins at queen’s coffin
Princes William and Harry stood vigil at either end of the coffin of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, heads bowed as a line of mourners streamed past the late monarch’s lying-in-state.
The two sons of King Charles, attired in military uniforms, stood in silence at a 15-minute vigil in the vast Westminster Hall where the coffin has been lying since Wednesday, draped in the Royal Standard and with the bejewelled Imperial State Crown on top.
William and Harry were joined by their six cousins, including Princess Beatrice and Eugenie who earlier paid tribute to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. The queen died on Sept. 8 at her summer estate in the Scottish highlands, aged 96.
Nancy Pelosi in Armenia after Azerbaijan border clashes
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived on Saturday in Armenia, days after the Caucasus country's deadly border clashes with Azerbaijan jeopardised Western efforts to broker lasting peace between the arch foes.
The worst clashes since Yerevan's 2020 war with Baku erupted on Tuesday, claiming the lives of 215 people, before hostilities ended on Thursday after international mediation.
Pelosi said her visit "is a powerful symbol of the United States firm commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and democratic Armenia, and a stable and secure Caucasus region."
Football: Paul Pogba's brother charged in extortion case
The older brother of Paul Pogba has been charged and detained over the alleged extortion of the French football star, a source close to the case said on Saturday.
"We are going to challenge this decision," Mathias Pogba's lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou, told French broadcaster BFMTV, insisting that his client had committed no criminal offence.
A judicial source said that four other people being held and questioned over the case, aged between 27 and 36, had also been charged and detained.
Man City go top as Grealish and Haaland star in win over Wolves
Jack Grealish scored his first goal this season and Erling Haaland extended his record-breaking hot streak as Manchester City powered to a 3-0 win over 10-man Wolves on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola’s side needed just 56 seconds to take the lead at Molineux as Grealish finally enjoyed a day to remember after a difficult time since joining City from Aston Villa last year.
Haaland doubled City’s advantage with his 14th goal in 10 games in all competitions following a £51 million (S$80 million) move from Borussia Dortmund that already appears a bargain.