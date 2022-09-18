While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 18

EU calls for war crimes tribunal over mass graves in Ukraine

The EU presidency on Saturday called for the establishment of an international tribunal for war crimes after new mass graves were found in Ukraine.

"In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent," said Jan Lipavsky, foreign minister of the Czech Republic which holds the European Union's rotating presidency.

"We must not overlook it. We stand for the punishment of all war criminals," he added in a message on Twitter.

"There are several bodies with their hands tied behind their backs, and one person is buried with a rope around his neck," he added.

