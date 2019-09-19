While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 18

Weapons in Saudi attack similar to Iranian ones, says analysts

A cruise missile and drone fragments that Saudi Arabia says it recovered from an attack on its oil industry bear similarities to Iranian-manufactured weapons, though more information is needed to make a definitive link, analysts told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Particularly striking was the cruise missile, which they said resembled a Quds-1 missile previously displayed by Yemen's Houthi rebels during a televised weapons exhibition in July.

However, the analysts uniformly agreed that missile, with its small, Czech-made TJ100 turbo engine, is limited to a range of 700km.

That means it could not have been fired from Yemen, which is over 1,000km from the oil-processing facility and oil field that were targeted in Saturday's attack claimed by the Houthis.

Trump taps hostage negotiator for US national security adviser

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday picked US hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien as national security adviser, replacing hardliner John Bolton who was fired abruptly last week after clashing with the president on a host of issues.

Mr O’Brien, who will be the fourth person to hold the post in the Trump administration, has served as Mr Trump’s special envoy for hostage affairs at the US Department of State since May 2018 and has a long history in Republican foreign policy circles.

“I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!” Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.

A divided Fed reduces rates but may not cut again this year

A sharply divided Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday for a second time this year but declined to signal that further rate cuts are likely this year.

The Fed's move reduced its key short-term rate - which influences many consumer and business loans - by an additional quarter-point to a range of 1.75 per cent to 2 per cent.

The action was approved 7-3, with two officials preferring to keep rates unchanged and one arguing for a bigger half-point cut. It was the most Fed dissents in three years.

Climate activist to US Congress: 'Don't listen to me. Listen to the scientists'

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg, who has inspired a global movement for climate change, delivered a pointed message before a Congressional hearing on Wednesday: "I don't want you to listen to me. I want you to listen to the scientists."

The 16-year old founder of the Fridays For Future weekly school walkouts to demand government climate-change action submitted a 2018 report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change at the hearing in lieu of testimony.

"People in general don't seem to be aware of how severe the crisis" is, Thunberg said, urging lawmakers to "unite behind the science" and take action, pleading that people treat climate change "like the existential crisis it is."

Football: Man City ignore injury woes to sink Shakhtar

Manchester City ignored their defensive injury crisis to make a flying start to the Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

City boss Pep Guardiola was forced to deploy Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho at centre-back after losing Aymeric Laporte and John Stones to recent injuries.

But Fernandinho slotted in comfortably at the back as City easily subdued Shakhtar with first-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan at the Metalist Stadium. Gabriel Jesus netted City's third goal in the closing stages to ensure they made the long flight home with three points stowed away.

