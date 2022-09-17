While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 17

Zelensky accuses Russia of war crimes, sees no early end to war

President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Friday of committing war crimes in Ukraine’s north-east and said it was too early to say the tide of the war was turning despite rapid territorial gains by his forces this month.

The Ukrainian leader also told Reuters in an interview that the outcome of the war with Russia, now in its seventh month, hinged on the swift delivery of foreign weapons to his country.

He compared the situation in newly liberated areas of the north-east “to the bloody soap opera after Bucha”, a town near Kyiv where he accused Russian forces of committing numerous war crimes in the first phase of the war. Moscow denied the charges.

“As of today, there are 450 dead people, buried (in the northeastern Kharkiv region). But there are others, separate burials of many people. Tortured people. Entire families in certain territories,” Zelensky said.

