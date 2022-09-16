While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 16

Mass grave of more than 440 bodies found in Izium, Ukraine
Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave of more than 440 bodies in the eastern city of Izium that was recaptured from Russian forces, a regional police official said on Thursday, adding some of the people had been killed by shelling and air strikes.
Serhiy Bolvinov, the chief police investigator for Kharkiv region, told Sky News that forensic investigations would be carried out on every body.
Thousands of Russian troops fled Izium at the weekend.
President Volodymyr Zelensky put the blame on Russia and likened the discovery to what happened in Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv in the early stages of the late February invasion by Russian forces. Ukraine and its Western allies have accused the Russian forces of perpetrating war crimes there.
World Bank warns recession risk rising amid higher rates
The threat of a global recession is growing as central banks focus on bringing down soaring inflation rates, the World Bank warned on Thursday, calling on governments to help boost supply to ease the constraints behind rising prices.
Inflation worldwide has been rising at the fastest pace seen in decades, due to supply constraints amid high demand as countries emerged from the pandemic. It has been exacerbated this year by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Covid-19 lockdowns in China.
Major central banks have responded forcefully, raising borrowing costs to cool demand and douse red-hot inflation.
EU lawmakers say Hungary no longer a 'full democracy'
Hungary reacted furiously on Thursday to a vote in the European Parliament that declared that the country was no longer a "full democracy" and that the European Union needed to act.
The response came after MEPs voted 433 in favour, 123 against, in favour of the resolution.
It described Hungary as "a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy" in "serious breach" of EU democratic norms.
Defence minister joins ceremonial guard beside queen's coffin
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stood guard by Queen Elizabeth's coffin on Thursday as the late monarch lay in state inside parliament's Westminster Hall.
Wallace was acting in his capacity as a member of the Royal Company of Archers which functions as the monarch's body guard in Scotland - one of the protective units involved in keeping constant vigil over the coffin.
Wearing the company's dark green uniform, including a traditional Scottish hat known as a Balmoral bonnet, Wallace took a position in front of the coffin as mourners slowly walked past.
'He redefined greatness': Tributes pour in as Federer set to retire
Roger Federer's decision to retire may not have come as a surprise to the tennis world but Thursday's announcement was still met with an outpouring of sadness as current and former players celebrated one of sport's greatest athletes.
Heartbreak and goat (Greatest Of All Time) emojis filled social media after the 41-year-old Swiss posted a lengthy letter saying he was finally hanging up his racket after 24 years on the Tour, with next week's Laver Cup in London set to be his swansong.
Federer was the first player to win 20 Grand Slam titles but has since seen his record broken by Rafa Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) as the "Big Three" fought epic encounters on court that headlined the sport in the 21st century.