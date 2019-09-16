While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 16

Scope, precision of Saudi oil attacks show Iran to blame: US officials

The scope and precision of drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities show they were launched from a west-northwest direction rather than from Yemen to the south, where Houthi rebels claimed responsibility, senior US administration officials said on Sunday.

US officials pointed to satellite imagery showing 19 points of impact on the oil facilities. The attacks on Saturday risk disruptions to the world's oil supplies, and oil prices were expected to jump on Monday.

The officials said they had additional evidence they would reveal in the days to come that would show that Houthi claims of responsibility for the attacks were not credible.

The United States is working with Saudi officials, who have said they have seen signs that cruise missiles were used in the attacks, the officials said.

Trump rebuffs Kavanaugh impeachment calls after new sexual misconduct report

US President Donald Trump rejected Democrats’ calls for impeaching Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Sunday after a new report involving sexual misconduct allegations, encouraging Kavanaugh to sue for libel and suggesting the Justice Department could “rescue” him.

Some Democratic presidential candidates called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment, saying he lied under oath, after a New York Times report on Saturday disclosed new information about sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The Times essay, drawn from an upcoming book written by the newspaper’s reporters, said it was able to corroborate an allegation by former classmate Deborah Ramirez that Kavanaugh exposed his penis to her during a drunken party at a Yale University when they were undergraduates.

Boris Johnson says he believes he can strike an EU deal within weeks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that he can strike a deal with the European Union within weeks, he said, writing in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The former London mayor reiterated that he was working to ensure that Britain exited the European Union on Oct 31.

He said that leaving the EU without a deal was never the outcome he wanted but preparations for a no-deal are "very extensive".

Football: Watford battle back to salvage draw against Arsenal

Arsenal squandered a two-goal lead as Watford hit back to draw 2-2 in new manager Quique Sanchez Flores's first game of his second stint in charge at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Flores's return following the dismissal of Javi Gracia after four games of the Premier League season seemed to be going flat as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice in the first half.

But Tom Cleverley halved the deficit in the 53rd minute after some dreadful Arsenal carelessness and Watford were rewarded for a much-improved display when substitute Roberto Pereyra converted an 81st-minute penalty awarded after he was brought down by David Luiz.

Nazi comedy Jojo Rabbit wins Toronto film fest prize

Jojo Rabbit on Sunday won the Toronto film festival's top prize, an Oscars bellwether which gives the satirical Nazi comedy a boost as Hollywood's award season kicks into gear.

The movie from "Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi tells the story of a young German boy living during World War II whose imaginary friend is a make-believe version of Adolf Hitler.

Billed as an "anti-hate satire," it plots how the child - a Hitler Youth member with a fondness for Nazi uniforms and book-burnings - discovers that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic.

