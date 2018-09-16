While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 16

Trump to announce new China tariffs as early as Monday, says Wall Street Journal

US President Donald Trump plans to announce new tariffs of about US$200 billion (S$270 billion) on Chinese imports as early as Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The tariff level will likely be about 10 per cent, below the 25 per cent announced when the administration first said it was considering this round of tariffs, the newspaper said, quoting people familiar with the matter.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump had already directed aides to proceed with tariffs, despite Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's attempts to restart trade talks with China, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. But the timing for activating the additional tariffs was unclear at that time.

Trump administration to send all US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

The Trump administration will send a message to all US cellphones on Thursday to test a previously unused alert system that aims to warn the public about national emergencies.

The messages will bear the headline "Presidential Alert", the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) said in a statement.

Phones will make a loud tone and have a special vibration, said Fema, which will send the alert. US cellphone users will not be able to opt out.

Two-year-old boy with deadly cancer gets an early Christmas from his neighbours

Five weeks ago, Brody Allen's parents were told that their two-year-old son's rare form of brain cancer meant he had two months to live.

The boy's family realised that he probably wouldn't be able to enjoy one more Christmas. So they decided to celebrate early, putting up a tree and decorations, and their Ohio neighbourhood followed suit.

"In his mind, it is just Christmas," said McKenzie Allen, 21, Brody's sister. "He woke up one day and the Christmas tree was out. He doesn't know it isn't really Christmas. He is just enjoying it."

The Killers, Liam Gallagher rock crowd of 60,000 at Padang F1 gig

As the headlining music acts at the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday show, what used to be "indie" and "alternative" rock here back in the 1990s and early 2000s have now become crowd-pulling music.

The two acts at the F1's marquee stage at the Padang, American band The Killers and British singer and ex-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, played to massive audiences numbering up to 60,000-strong.

The massive turnout is consistent with previous F1 Padang shows, which are some of the biggest gigs held in Singapore.

Football: Relentless Liverpool sweep Spurs aside as Chelsea go top

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday to post a fifth consecutive win at the start of the season for the first time since 1990-91 and banish the memory of last year’s London mauling by Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Chelsea, though, have also recorded a perfect start after Eden Hazard scored a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Cardiff City, allowing them to edge past Liverpool on goal difference at the top of the Premier League.

It is the first time in 110 years that two top-tier English teams have won their opening five games – and it would have been three had Watford beaten Manchester United but the Hornets surrendered their 100 per cent record after losing 2-1 in Saturday’s late kick-off.

