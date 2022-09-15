While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 15

Thousands wait in line to pay respects to queen

Thousands of mourners took their places in a queue snaking around the centre of London on Wednesday, recognising without complaint that they might have to wait for hours to see the late Queen Elizabeth lying in state.

Some even braved the rain and slept on the pavement overnight to secure their position in the queue, which could stretch for 16km to gain access to Westminster Hall, the oldest building on the estate that houses parliament where the late queen will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.

As people began filing past the queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall from 5pm (2am on Thursday, Singapore time), many stopped for a moment to bow their head and some wiped away tears.

Government officials said they could not put a precise figure on how many would want to file past the queen’s coffin, but around 750,000 people were expected. At 1645 GMT, the government said the queue was around 4km long.

READ MORE HERE

R. Kelly convicted of child pornography charges'