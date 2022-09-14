While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 14

US says Russia has sent out over $400m to meddle in elections

Russia has covertly sent at least US$300 million (S$400 million) to foreign political parties and candidates in more than two dozen countries since 2014 in bids to gain influence, a declassified US intelligence assessment said on Tuesday.

US intelligence “assesses that these are minimum figures and that Russia likely has transferred additional funds covertly in cases that have gone undetected,” a senior administration official said.

“We think this is just the tip of the iceberg,” the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

The US intelligence did not declassify information on specific countries. In one of the most egregious cases cited in the new assessment, US intelligence said that the Russian ambassador in an unnamed Asian country provided millions of dollars to a presidential candidate.

