While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 14

Actress Felicity Huffman gets 14-day sentence in US college admissions scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman, the first parent sentenced in a wide-ranging US college admissions cheating scandal, was given a 14-day prison term on Friday and made a somber apology in federal court for paying to rig her daughter's entrance exam.

US District Judge Indira Talwani also ordered Huffman, the former star of the popular television series Desperate Housewives and one-time Academy Award nominee, to pay a US$30,000 (S$40,000) fine, undergo a year of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service.

Huffman, 56, pleaded guilty in May.

She was released from court after the judge ordered her to report to prison on Oct 25.

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to Trump

Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who shot to global fame for inspiring worldwide student strikes to promote action against climate change, took her mission to US President Donald Trump's doorstep on Friday with a protest outside the White House.

Thunberg, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with her hair loosely pulled back in a ponytail, was greeted with a hero's welcome by hundreds of mostly young people carrying signs reading "People or Profit?" and "Warming!"

The demonstration marked the first high-profile event of Thunberg's six-day visit to Washington, intended to pressure the Trump administration and Congress ahead of a United Nations climate summit, where world leaders will be asked to ramp up their carbon emissions cutting to fend off global warming.

Trump blames energy-saving bulbs for making him look orange - experts disagree

While the democratic presidential debates were under way on Thursday, President Donald Trump was behind a pulpit of his own, addressing House Republicans at a policy retreat in Baltimore.

In between bashing the Democratic candidates in Houston and running through a list of what he considered Republican triumphs, Trump said that energy-saving lightbulbs make him look orange.

Trump's characteristic golden hue has spawned a range of derisive nicknames, from the oft-used "President Cheeto" to Dana Carvey's more obscure "Tangerine Tornado" on Saturday Night Live.

Brother of gymnast Simone Biles pleads not guilty to murder

The brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in a shooting that left three men dead at a 2018 New Year's Eve party in Cleveland.

Attorney Joseph Patituce entered the pleas for 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas during a video arraignment on Friday in Cuyahoga County.

Biles-Thomas was indicted last month on charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury. Bond was set at US$1 million (S$1.3 million).

Singer Sam Smith announces his pronouns are 'they' and 'them'

Sam Smith has declared the pronouns of "they/them" on social media after coming out as non-binary in what the pop star called a "lifetime of being at war with my gender".

The English Too Good At Goodbyes singer was met with thousands of mostly supportive comments, along with some detractors who questioned the need to change pronouns, an increasingly common practice both within and outside of the LGBTQ community.

"Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM," the Smith, 27, wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

