While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 13

Britons pay their respects at Queen Elizabeth's coffin
After queuing for hours to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth, the first members of the public to file past the coffin of Britain's longest-serving monarch on Monday (Sept 12) spoke of their sadness and a sense of peace within the cathedral.
Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday in her holiday home at Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands, and her coffin was taken along the Royal Mile in the Scottish capital on Monday to lay at rest in the city's St. Giles Cathedral for 24 hours.
"It was very beautiful, very peaceful and quiet," said Marie Claire Cross, 55, who works in the National Health Service and had been queuing since 11am to enter the cathedral, before finally making it in over seven hours later.
Queen's death spells awkward return for Prince Andrew
Disgraced Prince Andrew is making what is expected to be a brief return to the public eye to mourn his mother Queen Elizabeth II, serving as an unwelcome distraction for the grieving royal family.
The 62-year-old Duke of York stood out on Monday (Sept 12) as he walked behind the queen's coffin in Edinburgh, the only child of the late monarch in civilian dress while his siblings Charles, Anne and Edward wore honorary military uniforms.
The father-of-two was banished from public view and stripped of his military titles earlier in the year amid a public outcry over accusations that he sexually abused a 17-year-old girl.
Formula One: Williams driver Albon needed ventilator treatment after appendix surgery
Williams' Formula One driver Alex Albon suffered "respiratory failure" and was left on a ventilator following complications from surgery on his appendix.
Albon, 26, was ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza with appendicitis on Saturday (Sept 10) morning, before being transferred to nearby San Gerardo Hospital for treatment.
The Thai driver underwent surgery but then ended up in intensive care after he required assistance breathing.
Tennis: Former world number one Halep to rest after nose surgery
Former world number one Simona Halep said Monday (Sept 12) she would need a few weeks of rest after undergoing nose surgery.
The Romanian, who currently ranks ninth in the world, said she had been struggling "for a while" with nose problems, and they got worse during the summer, making it hard to breathe especially at night.
"The only way to solve the problem was to undergo surgery," the 30-year-old said in an Instagram post, adding that the surgeon took "this opportunity to also make a plastic surgery intervention".
US-born photographer William Klein dies aged 96: Family
American photographer William Klein, who made his mark with imagery of fashion and urban life, died in Paris on Saturday aged 96, his son Pierre Klein said in a statement Monday (Sept 12).
Klein, whose striking depictions of the restlessness and violence of city life helped revolutionise photography, died “peacefully”, the statement said.
Celebrated as one of the 20th century’s most influential artists, Klein also worked in film and fashion.