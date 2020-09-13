While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 13

Greece announces major arms purchase as tensions with Turkey rise

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday announced a "robust" arms purchase programme and an overhaul of the country's military amid rising tensions with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.

What appears to be Greece's most ambitious military overhaul in nearly two decades was unveiled as it is engaged in a growing stand-off with Turkey over hydrocarbon resources and naval influence in the waters off their coasts.

The bitter row between the Nato allies has roped in other European powers and even sparked fears of more severe conflict.

"The time has come to reinforce the armed forces... these initiatives constitute a robust programme that will become a national shield," Mitsotakis said in a keynote address in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

British designer Terence Conran dies at 88

Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged 88, his family said on Saturday.

Conran made his name in the 1960s with the Habitat home-furnishing store, known for its contemporary pine furniture, brightly coloured fabrics and tasteful kitchenware which proved a big hit with the public.

He went on to become chairman of the Storehouse retail group which included other well-known British high street shops such as Mothercare and British Home Stores.

Football: Klopp praises 'spectacle' as Salah hat-trick sees Liverpool edge Leeds 4-3

Jurgen Klopp praised both teams for a "proper spectacle" to launch the new Premier League season after Mohamed Salah's hat-trick helped Liverpool outgun Leeds 4-3 at an empty Anfield on Saturday.

Leeds' return to the English top-flight under Marcelo Bielsa after a 16-year absence was highly anticipated and a clash against the reigning champions lived up to expectations with five goals in the opening 33 minutes.

Salah's early penalty was cancelled out by Jack Harrison before Virgil van Dijk played both hero and villain for Klopp's men by heading home and then laying a second equaliser on a plate for Patrick Bamford.

Hamilton ready for one of his toughest drives at 'phenomenal' Mugello

Lewis Hamilton said he is braced for one of the most demanding races of his career on Sunday when he starts from his seventh pole of the season at the inaugural Tuscan Grand Prix.

The runaway series leader and six-time champion warned of the challenge ahead as former racer Mark Webber, now a television commentator, said the spectacular Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit was so fast that the drivers' "necks are going to snap in half - it's so, so quick!"

The Australian may have been jesting, but all of the drivers made clear how physically exhausting the circuit was.

Nomadland wins top prize at Venice film festival

Nomadland, a US movie about a community of van dwellers traversing the vast American West, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice film festival on Saturday.

The film, directed by US-based Chinese director Chloe Zhao, stars Frances McDormand as a widow in her 60s who turns her van into a mobile home and sets out on the road, taking on seasonal jobs along the way.

The festival on the Lido waterfront was the first such event to go ahead in front of live audiences since the coronavirus pandemic all but shut down the world of showbiz.

