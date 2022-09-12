While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 12

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh as mourners line streets
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrived in Edinburgh on Sunday after a six-hour journey from her summer home in the Scottish Highlands, past tens of thousands of mourners lining the route, many in sombre silence, some applauding and others in tears.
At the end of its slow journey through picturesque Scottish countryside, villages, small towns and cities, soldiers wearing kilts carried the coffin to the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Elizabeth’s official Scottish residence, where it will remain overnight.
In an emotional tribute to his mother on Friday, the queen’s eldest son and the new monarch, King Charles, said she had begun a “last great journey” to join Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years who died last year.
Earlier, the hearse carrying the oak coffin emerged from the gates of Balmoral Castle, where she died on Thursday aged 96, at the start of the drive to the Scottish capital.
Biden vows ‘vigilance’ against new threats in speech on 9/11 anniversary
President Joe Biden said the US will not hesitate to use its military power against terrorist threats even though the Afghanistan war is over, in remarks at a ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks.
“We’ll continue to monitor and disrupt those terrorist activities wherever we find them, wherever they live, and we’ll never hesitate to do what’s necessary to defend the American people,” Mr Biden said on Sunday, speaking at the Pentagon.
“It took 10 years to hunt down and kill Osama bin Laden but we did,” the President added.
Ukraine officials blame Russia for blackouts across east of country
Officials in east Ukraine on Sunday blamed Russian attacks on key facilities for widespread blackouts that hit large areas of the country where Kyiv's forces have been making gains in a counter-offensive.
The blackouts, which came after Ukrainian forces said they had recaptured dozens of towns and villages in eastern Ukraine, hit regions with pre-war populations of millions of people.
The regional governor of the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian troops have reported the largest gains, said Russian forces had "struck critical infrastructure" across the region and its main city, also called Kharkiv.
Australian trade chief Farrell says no immediate plans to meet with China's minister
Australia's trade chief said that the wait for the first meeting with his Chinese counterpart is likely to extend beyond this month because Beijing's top negotiator will skip a gathering of trade ministers in Indonesia next week.
The government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, which came to power in late May, is seeking to stabilise Australia's relationship with the world's second-largest economy and negotiate a recovery in exports, said Mr Don Farrell, the country's minister for trade and tourism.
Mr Albanese wants to avoid the "megaphone diplomacy" that marked the approach of the previous government, but also won't take any action that weakens national security or abandons concerns about human rights and China's arrests of Australian citizens, Mr Farrell said.
New wildfire spreading in central California mountains
California's latest wildfire has spread rapidly in the US state's central mountains, just as firefighters were bringing a big blaze south of Los Angeles under control, authorities said Sunday.
The Mosquito Fire has now swept through an area of more than 41,000 acres (16,600 hectares) in the Sierra Nevada range northeast of San Francisco in just four days, the official Cal Fire website reported.
Cal Fire said the blaze, covering parts of El Dorado and Placer counties, is just 10 per cent contained.