While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 12

US to ban flavoured vaping products as lung disease cases surge

US President Donald Trump's administration announced on Wednesday it would soon ban flavoured e-cigarette products to stem a rising tide of youth users, following a spike in vaping-linked deaths.

The move could later be extended to an outright prohibition of vaping if adolescents migrate to tobacco flavours, seen as more legitimate products that help smokers quit their habit.

Addressing reporters at the White House, the president said that both he and First Lady Melania Trump were worried as parents of a teenage son about an outbreak of severe lung disease that has killed six people and sickened hundreds.

"We are both reading it," he said."A lot of people are reading, people are dying of vaping," he added, vowing to act.

Britain's worst-case no-deal Brexit plan warns of food shortages, public disorder

The British government's plans for a no-deal Brexit warn of severe disruption to cross-Channel routes, affecting the supply of medicines and certain types of fresh foods, and say that protests and counter-protests will take place across the country, accompanied by a possible rise in public disorder.

The "Operation Yellowhammer" worst-case assumptions published on Wednesday were prepared on Aug 2, the government said, nine days after Boris Johnson became prime minister, and form the basis of its no-deal planning.

The document, which looks at the worst that could happen if Britain leaves the European Union on Oct 31 without a deal, said public and business readiness for such an outcome would likely be low, in part because of continued political confusion in the run-up to Brexit day.

Hundreds of Nigerians leave South Africa after xenophobic violence

A group of Nigerians boarded a free flight from Johannesburg to Lagos on Wednesday, following a week of violence targeting foreigners in South Africa that has stoked tensions between Africa's two largest economies.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the flight, operated by the private Nigerian airline Air Peace, but Nigeria's government said it estimated 313 people would board.

In total, 640 Nigerians living in South Africa had registered at Nigerian missions to take the flights offered by the airline last week after bands of South Africans launched violent attacks against foreign-owned shops and stalls, looting and burning the small businesses and attacking some of the shopkeepers.

Scientists say they found first potentially habitable planet with water in its skies

In the dim, red light of an alien sun, scientists have found the first evidence for water in the atmosphere of a rocky planet - offering a tantalizing new target in the search for life in the universe

The intriguing world, which goes by the impersonal designation K2-18b, lies 110 light-years away in the constellation Leo.

More important: It sits in its star's "habitable zone," where it is bathed in the right amount of warmth to allow for liquid water on its surface.

Golf: McIlroy tops Koepka for PGA Tour Player of the Year honours

Rory McIlroy is the PGA Tour player of the year, and even he was a little surprised.

In a vote of the players, who presumably gave as much weight to the whole season as the four biggest weeks, McIlroy won the Jack Nicklaus Award over Brooks Koepka.

It was the third time McIlroy won the award, and the first time without having won a major.

