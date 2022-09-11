While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 11

William, Kate, Harry, Meghan put on united front in Windsor
Warring brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives Kate and Meghan, reunited on Saturday to view floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.
The two couples, all dressed in mourning black, put on a united front as they looked at the banks of flowers left since the queen’s death on Thursday aged 96.
It was William and Kate’s first outing as the new Prince and Princess of Wales, a title once held by William and Harry’s father and mother – the new King Charles III and his first wife, princess Diana.
The sight of the two couples together – even if they separated to speak and shake hands with different sides of the cheering crowds – will likely spark rumours of a reconciliation.
Russian grip on north-east Ukraine collapses
Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war’s principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance.
The swift fall of Izyum in Kharkiv province was Moscow’s worst defeat since its troops were forced back from the capital Kyiv in March. This could prove a decisive turning point in the six-month-old war, with thousands of Russian soldiers abandoning ammunition stockpiles and equipment as they fled.
Russian forces used Izyum as the logistics base for one of their main campaigns – a months-long assault from the north on the adjacent Donbas region comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Covid-19 patient, 76, dies after 850 days on a ventilator
As the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the United States in March 2020, the family of Mr Marc Lewitinn, their 74-year-old patriarch, urged him to stay indoors.
He had survived lung cancer and a stroke that left him unable to speak, and doctors were already warning that older people with his sort of medical history were especially vulnerable to the virus.
He complied, more or less. But he soon felt cooped up, and one day he ventured into a crowded Starbucks near his home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.
Scientists discover how air pollution triggers lung cancer
Scientists said Saturday they have identified the mechanism through which air pollution triggers lung cancer in non-smokers, a discovery one expert hailed as "an important step for science - and for society".
The research illustrated the health risk posed by the tiny particles produced by burning fossil fuels, sparking fresh calls for more urgent action to combat climate change.
It could also pave the way for a new field of cancer prevention, according to Dr Charles Swanton of Britain's Francis Crick Institute.
Tennis: Swiatek defeats Jabeur to clinch US Open crown
World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win her second Grand Slam title of the year with a straight sets victory in the US Open final on Saturday.
Polish star Swiatek overcame a spirited second set fightback from fifth seed Jabeur to win 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) in 1hr 52min at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The victory followed Swiatek's win at the French Open in June, making the 21-year-old the first woman since 2016 to win two Grand Slams in a single season.