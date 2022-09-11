While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 11

William, Kate, Harry, Meghan put on united front in Windsor

Warring brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives Kate and Meghan, reunited on Saturday to view floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

The two couples, all dressed in mourning black, put on a united front as they looked at the banks of flowers left since the queen’s death on Thursday aged 96.

It was William and Kate’s first outing as the new Prince and Princess of Wales, a title once held by William and Harry’s father and mother – the new King Charles III and his first wife, princess Diana.

The sight of the two couples together – even if they separated to speak and shake hands with different sides of the cheering crowds – will likely spark rumours of a reconciliation.

