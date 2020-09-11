While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 11

Russian, Chinese hackers targeting US presidential campaigns, says Microsoft

Hackers linked to Russia, China, and Iran are trying to spy on people tied to both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Microsoft. said on Thursday.

The report follows a Reuters story revealing that one of Biden’s main campaign advisory firms had been warned by the software giant that it was in the crosshairs of suspected Russian hackers.

The Microsoft statement highlights how advisers to both presidential campaigns are at risk from digital spies from around the globe, as the two candidates face off on Nov 3 in one of the most consequential US presidential elections for decades.

The announcement by Microsoft’s vice-president for customer security Tom Burt, says the same group of Russian cyberspies who intervened in the 2016 US election had spent the past year trying to break into accounts belonging to political consultants serving both Republicans and Democrats as well as advocacy organisations and think-tanks.

Taiwan condemns 'serious provocation' after Chinese jet incursion

Taiwan condemned the "serious provocation" by China on Thursday after its military jets penetrated the island's air defence zone for two consecutive days this week.

Taiwanese authorities said multiple Chinese planes, including Su-30 fighter, J-10 fighter and Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, intruded into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone during China's large-scale military exercises on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Military maneuvers by China's government constitute a serious provocation to Taiwan and a grave threat to regional peace and stability," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

EU orders Britain to scrap plan for Brexit treaty breach, Britain refuses

The European Union told Britain on Thursday it should urgently scrap a plan to break their divorce treaty, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government refused and pressed ahead with a draft law that could sink four years of Brexit talks.

The European Commission said it was stepping up preparations for a messy end to Britain's departure from the EU, and that London would be committing "an extremely serious violation" of last year's Withdrawal Agreement if it went ahead with proposed legislation.

After emergency talks between Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and Britain's Brexit supremo Michael Gove, the EU said Britain's proposal had "seriously damaged trust" which London must now take steps to re-establish.

Trump rages against bombshell Bob Woodward book

President Donald Trump flooded the Fox News airwaves and launched a Twitter rant on Thursday in an attempt to ride out damage from interviews he gave to journalist Bob Woodward in the bombshell new book Rage.

First there was a late Wednesday night call-in with his friend, Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

Early on Thursday, he followed up with a Fox News Radio interview focused on his nomination by a right-wing member of Norway's parliament for the Nobel Peace Prize, something he called "a great thing for our country."

Formula One: 'I didn't expect that,' says axed Racing Point driver Perez

Sergio Perez was given only a few hours notice that he was to be replaced at Racing Point next year by Sebastian Vettel, the Mexican driver said on Thursday.

Perez, who had a contract for 2021 and believed the team wanted him to stay, learned his fate during a phone call from team owner Lawrence Stroll on Wednesday, shortly before his departure was confirmed.

The Canadian billionaire told him the team was going "in another direction".

