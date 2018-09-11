While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 11

Saudi princess says S$1.3 million of jewels stolen from her Paris hotel

A Saudi princess has reported the theft of jewels worth 800,000 euros (S$1.3million) from her suite at the Ritz hotel in Paris, a police source said on Monday (Sept 10).

The woman, who was not named, said the jewels were taken on Friday (Sept 7) afternoon. There were no signs that the room had been broken into, the source said.

The woman told prosecutors the belongings were not left in the room’s safe. A spokesman for the Ritz declined to comment. If confirmed, it would be the second heist from the chic hotel on Paris’s Place Vendome this year.

UN's Antonio Guterres warns leaders are failing to step up to existential threat of climate change

Climate change is moving faster than people's response to it, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday (Sept 10).

In a speech at the UN ahead of a major climate meeting in California from Sept 12 to 14 and the UN General Assembly in New York later this month, Mr Guterres called climate change "the defining issue of our time and we are at a defining moment".

"We face a direct existential threat," he said. "We are careening toward the edge of an abyss.

Trump received Kim Jong Un's letter seeking second meet: White House

United States President Donald Trump has received a "very positive" letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un seeking a follow-up meeting after their historic summit in Singapore, the White House said Monday (Sept 10).

"It was a very warm, very positive letter," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said, adding that the message showed Pyongyang's "continued commitment to focus on denuclearisation" on the Korean Peninsula.

"The primary purpose of the letter was to schedule another meeting with the president, which we are open to and are already in the process of coordinating," she said at the first White House press briefing in nearly three weeks.

Lim Guan Eng slams Najib's remark on paying sales and services tax for 'kuih pau'



Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on Monday (Sept 10) lambasted former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak who disputed the implementation of the Sales and Services Tax (SST).

Lim noted that when the Barisan Nasional (BN) government implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Najib did not hear the grumblings from the people who had to pay tax for every product. However, after the implementation of the SST, the Pekan Member of Parliament had started to complain.

"I'm astonished, when he (Najib) charged GST last time, he didn't complain. At that time (GST) 6 per cent, now also 6 per cent, why at that time he didn't complain but is complaining now.

Golf: Bradley snaps six-year win drought to capture BMW crown

American Keegan Bradley snapped a six-year US PGA winless skid on Monday (Sept 10), parring the first playoff hole to defeat new world number one Justin Rose for the BMW Championship crown.

Bradley won his fourth career title, his third in a playoff, to deny Rose his third triumph of the season even though the runner-up effort was enough to see the Englishman atop the rankings for the first time in his career.

Rose lipped out a 15-foot par putt at the 72nd hole to shoot three-under par 67 and match Bradley, who closed with a 64, on 20-under 260 at rain-softened Aronimink in a final round delayed a day by showers.

