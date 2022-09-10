While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 10

King Charles vows to serve nation, as Britain mourns late queen

Britain’s King Charles paid a heartfelt tribute on Friday to his late “darling mama” Queen Elizabeth, and vowed to serve as monarch with “loyalty, respect and love” as she had done for more than seven decades.

In his first address to the nation, Charles paid tribute to his mother for her devotion to her family and to those she reigned over, saying her loss brought great sadness and a “sense of loss, beyond measure”.

Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a towering presence on the world stage for 70 years, died on Thursday at her home in Scotland aged 96, drawing an outpouring of tributes from at home and around the globe.

Her death – which meant he became king and head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea – was “the moment I’ve been dreading”, Charles earlier told Prime Minister Liz Truss.

READ MORE HERE

Asia-Pacific nations, US to build more resilient supply chains