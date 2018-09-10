While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 10

Exit polls project Swedish Social Democrats biggest party, far right make gains

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven’s Social Democrats appeared to be the largest party in Sunday’s (Sept 9) legislative elections, with exit polls projecting gains for the far-right though they looked poised to come in far behind the top votegetter.

A TV4 exit poll predicted the Social Democrats would win 25.4 per cent of votes, while public broadcaster SVT credited them with 26.2 per cent.

Both scores, if confirmed, would make them the biggest party but would represent their lowest in more than a century.

Plane crash kills 19 in South Sudan



Nineteen people were killed on Sunday (Sept 9) when a small plane crashed into a lake in the centre of South Sudan, while four people including two children survived, a regional official told AFP.

Regional information minister for the Eastern Lakes state Taban Abel Aguek said the plane, carrying 23 people, had crashed in the central town of Yirol as it came in to land.

"The number of people we have confirmed dead is 19 people and four people survived," said Abel, adding that two children were among the survivors, as was an Italian citizen.

Sudan's President Bashir dissolves government



President Omar al Bashir dissolved the Sudanese government on Sunday (Sept 9) in a bid to fix its crisis-hit economy.

The announcement included a cut in the number of ministries to 21 from 31, a presidential statement said late on Sunday.

The shake-up comes as Khartoum looks to cut back expenditure to tackle a severe hard currency shortage and economic downturn.

Tennis: Serena Williams fined US$17,000 for US Open code violations

Serena Williams has been fined US$17,000 (S$23,000) for the code violations she received during the US Open final, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Sunday (Sept 9).

During Saturday's match, which she lost 6-2 6-4 to Japan's Naomi Osaka, Williams, was handed a coaching violation and a point penalty for breaking her racquet before a heated argument with umpire Carlos Ramos ended with her losing a game.

The tournament referee's office fined the former world number one US$10,000 for the "verbal abuse" of Ramos, US$4,000 for being warned for coaching and US$3,000 for smashing her racket.

Football: France's Giroud ends goal drought in style in 2-1 win over Dutch



France striker Olivier Giroud ended a run of 10 international games without a goal by netting a stunning winner as the world champions claimed a deserved 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in their Nations League clash on Sunday (Sept 9).

The night started with a rousing rendition of La Marseillaise as France played their first home fixture since lifting the World Cup in July, and ended with a comfortable victory for the hosts at the Stade de France.

The excellent Kylian Mbappe set France on their way with a first-half opener, but forward Ryan Babel equalised for the visitors with their only meaningful shot on target.

