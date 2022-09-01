While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 1

IAEA wants ‘permanent presence’ at Russia-held nuclear plant

UN inspectors said on Wednesday they would seek to establish a permanent presence at a Russian-held plant in southern Ukraine to avoid “a nuclear accident” at the facility on the front line of the fighting.

The 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to arrive at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Thursday which lies inside Russian-held territory.

“My mission is.. to prevent a nuclear accident and preserve the largest nuclear power plant in Europe,” IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi told reporters after travelling from Kyiv to the city of Zaporizhzhia. “We are preparing for the real work which begins tomorrow,” he said. “We are going to try to establish a permanent presence for the agency.”

Fresh shelling struck the town next to Europe’s largest atomic facility on Wednesday, with the fate of the plant on the banks of the Dnipro River stoking global concern.

