While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sep 7

Coronavirus cases rising in 22 US states ahead of Labour Day holiday weekend

Coronavirus cases are rising in 22 of the 50 US states, according to a Reuters analysis, a worrisome trend on a Labour Day holiday weekend traditionally filled with family gatherings and parties to mark the end of summer.

As little as three weeks ago, cases were increasing in only three states, Hawaii, Illinois and South Dakota, according to an analysis comparing cases for the two-week period of Aug 8 - 22 with the past two weeks.

Most of the 22 states where cases are now rising are in the less-populated parts of the Midwest and South.

On a percentage basis, South Dakota had the biggest increase over the past two weeks at 126%, reporting over 3,700 new cases.

UK Health Secretary says jump in Covid-19 cases in Britain is 'concerning'

The sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in Britain of 2,988 recorded on Sunday, the highest jump since May, was "concerning," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, although he added that the majority were younger people.

"The rise in the number of cases that we've seen today is concerning," he said. "The cases are predominately among younger people, but we've seen in other countries across the world and in Europe this sort of rise in the cases amongst younger people leading to a rise across the population as a whole."

He said everybody had to follow social distancing rules to prevent the spread of infections.

Coronavirus: Filipinos turn to pedal power amid transport crunch

Mr David Llorito, 56, a communications officer at the World Bank, used to cover about 100km a day on his touring bicycle.

In one of his bike-packing adventures last year, he managed to pedal his way for about 300km across Panay island in the central Philippines before a typhoon caught up with him.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic. These days, he is down to biking just 15km a day.

California wildfires prompt evacuations as heat wave bakes US West

More than 200 people were airlifted to safety overnight after a fast-moving wildfire cut off the only road out of the Mammoth Pool Reservoir, a popular recreational site in California's Sierra National Forest.

Twenty evacuees were taken to area hospitals, the Madera County Sheriff said on Twitter on Sunday, as the Creek Fire that started on Friday night rapidly grew to burn some 36,000 acres, forcing evacuations and road closures in the Fresno area in central California.

As of Sunday morning, nearly 15,000 firefighters were battling 23 fires across the state, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Tennis: Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting lineswoman with ball

Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified from the US Open on Sunday after striking a lines official with a ball during his last-16 match.

The world number one went 5-6 down in the first set to Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta when he hit a ball in the direction of the female official.

It struck her in the throat and she could be heard gasping.

