While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 9

Blast on bridge to Crimea deals a blow to Russian war effort

A fireball consumed two sections of the only bridge linking the occupied Crimean Peninsula to Russia on Saturday, disrupting the most important supply line for Russian troops fighting in southern Ukraine and dealing an embarrassing blow to the Kremlin, which is facing continued losses on the battlefield and mounting criticism at home.

The blast and fire sent part of the 20km Kerch Strait Bridge tumbling into the sea and killed at least three people, according to the Russian authorities, who said a Ukrainian truck bomb had caused the blast.

That claim could not be independently verified, and the Ukrainian government, which lauded the damage, stopped short of taking responsibility for the attack.

For President Vladimir Putin of Russia, who presided over the bridge's opening in 2018, the explosion was a highly personal affront, underscoring his failure to get a handle on a relentless series of Ukrainian attacks.

