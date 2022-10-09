While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 9

Blast on bridge to Crimea deals a blow to Russian war effort
A fireball consumed two sections of the only bridge linking the occupied Crimean Peninsula to Russia on Saturday, disrupting the most important supply line for Russian troops fighting in southern Ukraine and dealing an embarrassing blow to the Kremlin, which is facing continued losses on the battlefield and mounting criticism at home.
The blast and fire sent part of the 20km Kerch Strait Bridge tumbling into the sea and killed at least three people, according to the Russian authorities, who said a Ukrainian truck bomb had caused the blast.
That claim could not be independently verified, and the Ukrainian government, which lauded the damage, stopped short of taking responsibility for the attack.
For President Vladimir Putin of Russia, who presided over the bridge's opening in 2018, the explosion was a highly personal affront, underscoring his failure to get a handle on a relentless series of Ukrainian attacks.
North Korea fires more missiles, eight in two weeks
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea on Sunday, the South's military said, the latest in a blitz of launches amid tensions over US-led military exercises in the region, Yonhap reported.
The South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that the launches - the seventh and eighth in two weeks - came from the south-east of the country, without giving further details.
North Korea on Saturday had defended its recent flurry of missile tests as a legitimate counter to US military threats, following days of joint military exercises between the South, Japan and the United States.
Thousands in US join abortion rights protests ahead of polls
Thousands marched in cities across the United States on Saturday to protest the Supreme Court's overturning of the federal right to abortion and to urge voters to turn out in a Democratic "blue wave" in next month's key midterm elections.
In Washington, a crowd of mostly women chanted "We won't go back" as they marched.
They carried posters calling for a "feminist tsunami" and urging people to "vote to save women's rights."
'It's a miracle she didn't die': Mum of Thai shooting survivor
Fast asleep in the corner of the room, three-year-old Ammy escaped the notice of a gunman who had burst into her childcare centre and shot and stabbed 24 children and two of their teachers.
Her habit of wrapping herself in a blanket to sleep might have saved her life, said her mother, Ms Panomphat Srithong, 35, who was at work at an electronics firm in Bangkok 500km away when the attack occurred last Thursday.
"Someone told me that all the children had died," she said on Saturday as Ammy, wearing a religious amulet around her neck, sat quietly in her arms.
City top, Chelsea, Newcastle continue to rise, Spurs respond
Manchester City continued their imperious home form by easing to a 4-0 win over Southampton while Chelsea and Newcastle United enjoyed comfortable victories and Tottenham Hotspur responded well after a difficult week to win at Brighton & Hove Albion.
City, who had trounced Manchester United 6-3 last week, barely had to break stride against Southampton, with Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez netting before Erling Haaland struck the fourth goal to stretch his scoring streak to 10 straight matches in all competitions.
City have won all five of their Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 24 goals in the process. Southampton are 16th on seven points and coach Ralph Hasenhuettl faced questions about his future following reports he is on the brink of losing his job.