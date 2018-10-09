While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 9

Trump says he had ‘good talk’ with Rosenstein; no plans to fire him

US President Donald Trump said he had a "great" meeting on Monday (Oct 8) with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the Justice Department official in charge of the federal investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and has no plans to fire him.

There has been widespread speculation that Trump might oust Rosenstein, a frequent target of Trump's tweeted criticism, after a New York Times report that he had made remarks about Trump's fitness for office and offered to record conversations with him.

Rosenstein traveled with Trump on Air Force One to Orlando on Monday, where the president was to give a speech to police chiefs.

Limo that crashed in New York, killing 20, was in bad condition: Victim's aunt



A victim of a limousine accident that killed 20 people in upstate New York texted a friend that the 17-year-old vehicle "wasn't in very good condition and sounded terrible" before it fatally crashed on the way to a birthday party, the victim's aunt told CNN on Monday (Oct 8).

Saturday's accident, which killed two pairs of newlyweds, four sisters from one family and two brothers from another, was the deadliest US transport crash in nearly a decade, according to federal authorities.

Valerie Abeling, the aunt of victim Erin McGowan, said on Monday that her niece had sent text messages to a friend expressing concern about the condition of the 2001 Ford Excursion stretch limousine.

EU calls for fast inquiry into killing of Bulgarian journalist



The European Commission urged Bulgaria on Monday (Oct 8) to conduct a rapid investigation into the killing of journalist Viktoria Marinova as hundreds of mourners held vigils in her hometown and cities throughout the Balkan country.

Prosecutors said the 30-year-old had been raped, beaten and suffocated. Marinova's body was found in a park near the Danube river in Ruse on Saturday (Oct 6).

"There is no democracy without a free press ... We expect a swift and thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice," the European Commission, the European Union's executive said in a tweet.

Former Trump aide Hope Hicks joins Fox as communications chief



Hope Hicks, the former communications director of President Donald Trump, has been appointed as communications chief at Fox, the company being spun off from Twenty-First Century Fox's merger with Walt Disney Co.

Hicks, one of Trump's longest-serving and most trusted aides, resigned from her White House job earlier this year.

Hicks was caught up in a controversy surrounding former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, another close Trump aide, whom Hicks had been dating. She worked to defend him when charges of domestic abuse against his two former wives emerged. Porter was ultimately forced to resign.

Football: Cristiano Ronaldo among nominees for Ballon d'Or award



Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named among 30 nominees for the men's Ballon d'Or trophy awarded by France Football magazine to the best player in the world.

The Portugal captain has won the award for the past two years and five times in all, a record he shares with Argentina's Lionel Messi who is also on the list announced on Monday.

Ronaldo's nomination comes after the 33-year-old last week denied rape allegations levelled against him by a woman who sued him in court in the United States.

