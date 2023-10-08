While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 8

Israel vows ‘mighty vengeance’ after deadliest day for 50 years

Gunmen from the Palestinian group Hamas rampaged through Israeli towns on Saturday, killing more than 200 people and escaping with hostages in by far the deadliest day of violence in Israel since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.

More than 230 Gazans were also killed when Israel responded with one of its most devastating days of retaliatory strikes.

“We will take mighty vengeance for this black day,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Bodies of Israeli civilians were strewn across the streets of Sderot in southern Israel, near Gaza, surrounded by broken glass.

READ MORE HERE

Major airlines cancel dozens of flights to Israel’s Tel Aviv