While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 8

Israel vows ‘mighty vengeance’ after deadliest day for 50 years
Gunmen from the Palestinian group Hamas rampaged through Israeli towns on Saturday, killing more than 200 people and escaping with hostages in by far the deadliest day of violence in Israel since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.
More than 230 Gazans were also killed when Israel responded with one of its most devastating days of retaliatory strikes.
“We will take mighty vengeance for this black day,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
Bodies of Israeli civilians were strewn across the streets of Sderot in southern Israel, near Gaza, surrounded by broken glass.
Major airlines cancel dozens of flights to Israel’s Tel Aviv
Major airlines cancelled dozens of flights to Tel Aviv this weekend after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale attack against Israel.
On the arrivals board at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport American Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates, Ryanair and Aegean Airlines were among those pulling flights.
However, airport authorities did not stop commercial air links with Eilat, Israel’s second international airport and tourist destination on the Red Sea.
Biden offers Israel support, faces criticism on Iran at home
US President Joe Biden offered Israel on Saturday “all appropriate means of support” after a deadly attack from Palestinian militant group Hamas and warned “any party hostile to Israel” not to seek advantage.
“We will not ever fail to have her back,” Mr Biden said of Israel, in televised remarks condemning the attack.
The assault by the Iran-backed Islamist group erupted amid efforts by Biden and his team to negotiate a landmark normalisation agreement between foes Israel and Saudi Arabia and a US-Saudi defence pact.
Strong quake in west Afghanistan kills ‘about 120’
The death toll from a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in western Afghanistan on Saturday has risen to “about 120“, disaster relief authorities said, with more than 1,000 others being treated for injuries.
The United States Geological Survey said the epicentre was 40 kilometres north-west of the region’s largest city Herat, and was followed by eight aftershocks with magnitudes between 4.3 and 6.3.
“So far, more than 1,000 injured women, children, and old citizens have been included in our records, and about 120 people have lost their lives,” Herat province disaster management head Mosa Ashari told AFP.
Red Bull boss hails Verstappen as ‘most competitive ever’
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner hailed newly-crowned three-time world champion Max Verstappen as “the most competitive driver I’ve ever seen” on Saturday, after he clinched his third title at the Qatar Grand Prix.
As tributes flowed and the Red Bull team celebrated in their black “champion” T-shirts, Horner described the 26-year-old Dutchman as “phenomenal” and “out of this world”.
His father, Jos Verstappen, a former team-mate of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher at Benetton, expressed his pride in not only his son’s achievement but the manner of them.