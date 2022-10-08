While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 8

US aims to hobble China's chip industry with new rules

The Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with US tools, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

The rules, some of which go into effect immediately, build on restrictions sent in letters earlier this year to top toolmakers KLA, Lam Research and Applied Materials, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips.

The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in US policy towards shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

If effective, they could set China's chip manufacturing industry back years by forcing American and foreign companies that use US technology to cut off support for some of China's leading factories and chip designers.

