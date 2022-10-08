While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 8

US aims to hobble China's chip industry with new rules
The Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with US tools, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.
The rules, some of which go into effect immediately, build on restrictions sent in letters earlier this year to top toolmakers KLA, Lam Research and Applied Materials, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips.
The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in US policy towards shipping technology to China since the 1990s.
If effective, they could set China's chip manufacturing industry back years by forcing American and foreign companies that use US technology to cut off support for some of China's leading factories and chip designers.
Putin marks low-key birthday as Ukraine pressures mount
Russia's President Vladimir Putin marked his 70th birthday on Friday with little fanfare, amid further signs that key parts of his invasion of Ukraine were unravelling and triggering unprecedented criticism at home.
News programmes made only glancing references to the birthday and public events were low key - in contrast to just a week ago when Putin held a huge concert on Red Square to proclaim the annexation of nearly a fifth of Ukrainian land.
On the world stage, in a clear repudiation of Putin's record, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Russia's most prominent human rights group, Memorial, which Moscow shut down at the end of 2021.
Spain launches hate crime inquiry over dorm sex threat video
Spanish prosecutors on Friday launched a hate crime investigation into male students whose choreographed misogynist outburst from their dormitory towards a neighbouring all-girls residence outraged the nation.
A video from last weekend's incident went viral on social media, though it was later downplayed by some female residents.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters in Prague that the footage demonstrated "inexplicable, unjustified and absolutely repugnant behaviour" that could not be tolerated.
British city of Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision song contest
The English city of Liverpool, will hold the 2023 Eurovision song contest, the BBC announced on Friday, after Britain stepped in to host the event due to the war in Ukraine.
"It's Liverpool, 13th May," said the BBC's Eurovision show presenter Graham Norton announcing the result live on television after the shortlist was whittled down to Liverpool or Glasgow.
Singer Sonia Evans, who hails from Liverpool and represented the UK in the 1993 contest, said she was "absolutely over the moon" by the choice.
Tennis: Djokovic sets up Medvedev clash in Astana semi-finals
Novak Djokovic dominated Russian Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Astana ATP semi-finals on Friday where he will face Daniil Medvedev.
"I didn't play as well from the baseline as I did in the first two matches, but still it was enough," said Djokovic.
"I managed to produce some good tennis when it was the most needed in both sets."