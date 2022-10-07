While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 7

Federal probe finds evidence of Hunter Biden tax crimes: Report
Federal agents investigating Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, believe they have evidence of tax crimes and it will be up to a prosecutor to decide whether to bring any charges, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.
The newspaper, citing people familiar with the case, said investigators also believe they have sufficient evidence to charge the younger Biden with making a false statement in connection with a gun purchase.
It would be up to the US Attorney in Delaware, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, to decide whether to file charges against the 52-year-old Biden.
Hunter Biden, a lawyer and lobbyist, acknowledged in a statement in December 2020 that his tax affairs were under federal investigation and denied any wrongdoing.
Six stabbed, one dead in Las Vegas strip rampage
A stabbing rampage on the iconic Las Vegas Strip left one person dead and five others hurt on Thursday, police in the US city said.
One person was in custody after the attack, which happened in the middle of the day in the city popular with tourists, who throng its casinos and entertainment spots.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Twitter it had "received a report of a stabbing with multiple victims in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard."
Putin's defence minister should consider suicide, says official
A Russian-installed official in Ukraine on Thursday suggested President Vladimir Putin's defence minister should consider killing himself due to the shame of the defeats in the Ukraine war, an astonishing public insult to Russia's top brass.
After more than seven months of war in Ukraine, Russia's most basic war aims are still not achieved while Russian forces have suffered a series of battlefield defeats in recent months, forcing Putin to announce a partial mobilisation.
In a four-minute video message, Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy head of the annexed Kherson region, followed suit, publicly lambasting the "generals and ministers" in Moscow for failing to understand the problems on the front.
Two Russians fleeing military service seek US asylum
Two Russians fleeing military service have claimed asylum in the United States after arriving by boat in Alaska, authorities said on Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last month announced a partial military mobilisation for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Tens of thousands of men have fled abroad to avoid being signed up.
Football: Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last
Argentina captain Lionel Messi said on Thursday that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will "surely" be the last of his career.
"It's my last World Cup, surely. I feel good physically, I was able to do a very good pre-season this year, which I couldn't do last year. It was essential to get to where I am, with a good state of mind and a lot of hope," the 35-year-old told ESPN Argentina.
Messi, who is due to appear in his fifth World Cup, made his international debut in 2005 and has since won 164 caps for Argentina and is the country's all-time record scorer with 90 goals.