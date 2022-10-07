While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 7

Federal probe finds evidence of Hunter Biden tax crimes: Report

Federal agents investigating Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, believe they have evidence of tax crimes and it will be up to a prosecutor to decide whether to bring any charges, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The newspaper, citing people familiar with the case, said investigators also believe they have sufficient evidence to charge the younger Biden with making a false statement in connection with a gun purchase.

It would be up to the US Attorney in Delaware, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, to decide whether to file charges against the 52-year-old Biden.

Hunter Biden, a lawyer and lobbyist, acknowledged in a statement in December 2020 that his tax affairs were under federal investigation and denied any wrongdoing.

