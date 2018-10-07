While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 7

Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed as a US Supreme Court judge after Senate vote

Controversial 53-year-old Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed as a Justice of the United States Supreme Court on Saturday in a 50-48 vote in the Senate.

His elevation to the nine-member Supreme Court bench is as of now US President Donald Trump’s most lasting legacy. Supreme Court justices sit for life, unless they resign, retire, are impeached, or die.

The Supreme Court is set to be conservative for decades.

It is a triumph for conservative groups, some of which spent millions to support Judge Kavanaugh and this past week defend him against accusations of sexual assault in his high school days.

Turkish police believe Saudi journalist was killed at consulate: Sources

Turkish authorities believe that prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared four days ago after entering Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, was killed inside the consulate, two Turkish sources said on Saturday.

“The initial assessment of the Turkish police is that Mr Khashoggi has been killed at the consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul. We believe that the murder was premeditated and the body was subsequently moved out of the consulate,” one of the sources, a Turkish official, told Reuters.

The sources did not say how they believed the killing was carried out.

Melania Trump, ending Africa tour, says she is glad Kavanaugh, accuser were heard

Melania Trump concluded her trip to Africa on Saturday by voicing support for her husband's embattled Supreme Court nominee and urging people to pay less attention to what she wears.

The US first lady said the message of her tour to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt was to show the world that "we care." She dismissed reports about alleged derogatory comments reportedly made by President Donald Trump about African countries and said the issue had not come up on her visit.

The stylish former model also said she did not always agree with her husband's tweets and gave him her opinion directly, even though he does not always follow her advice.

Football: 'It's a manhunt', says Mourinho, slamming critics after United escape

Jose Mourinho accused his critics of staging a "manhunt" to get him sacked after Manchester United rescued their under-fire manager with a dramatic 3-2 win over Newcastle on Saturday (Oct 6).

Just hours after a report emerged that Mourinho would be sacked regardless of United's result against Newcastle, his team were rocked at Old Trafford as they conceded two goals in the opening 10 minutes.

But after being booed off at half-time, United avoided going five games without a win thanks to a thrilling second half fightback.

Football: Embattled Ronaldo scores as Juventus beat Udinese

Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off damaging rape allegations to score for Juventus as the Italian champions beat Udinese 2-0 to stretch their lead at the top of Serie A on Saturday.

The Portuguese forward lashed in the second goal in the 37th minute from Mario Mandzukic’s pass, four minutes after Rodrigo Bentancur’s opener.

It was Ronaldo’s fourth goal this season for Juventus, with the 33-year-old celebrating wildly with his team mates.

