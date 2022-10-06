While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 6

Opec+ delivers Biden diplomatic blow with output cut

President Joe Biden got a diplomatic slap in the face on Wednesday with the Opec+ cartel's decision to ignore both his efforts at isolating Russia and desperate attempts to hold down fuel prices ahead of midterm elections.

"The president is disappointed by the shortsighted decision by Opec+," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and top economic adviser Brian Deese said in a statement.

That sounded like understatement.

Biden has been trying for months to walk an economic and geopolitical tightrope in which he lowers fuel costs for Americans while simultaneously cutting major energy exporter Russia from revenues needed to finance its war on Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

US aims to turn Taiwan into giant weapons depot