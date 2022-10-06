While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 6

Opec+ delivers Biden diplomatic blow with output cut
President Joe Biden got a diplomatic slap in the face on Wednesday with the Opec+ cartel's decision to ignore both his efforts at isolating Russia and desperate attempts to hold down fuel prices ahead of midterm elections.
"The president is disappointed by the shortsighted decision by Opec+," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and top economic adviser Brian Deese said in a statement.
That sounded like understatement.
Biden has been trying for months to walk an economic and geopolitical tightrope in which he lowers fuel costs for Americans while simultaneously cutting major energy exporter Russia from revenues needed to finance its war on Ukraine.
US aims to turn Taiwan into giant weapons depot
American officials are intensifying efforts to build a giant stockpile of weapons in Taiwan after studying recent naval and air force exercises by the Chinese military around the island, according to current and former officials.
The exercises showed that China would probably blockade the island as a prelude to any attempted invasion, and Taiwan would have to hold out on its own until the United States or other nations intervened, if they decided to do that, the current and former officials say.
But the effort to transform Taiwan into a weapons depot faces challenges.
US believes Ukraine was behind an assassination in Russia
US intelligence agencies believe parts of the Ukrainian government authorised the car bomb attack near Moscow in August that killed Daria Dugina, daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist, an element of a covert campaign that US officials fear could widen the conflict.
The United States took no part in the attack, either by providing intelligence or other assistance, officials said.
US officials also said they were not aware of the operation ahead of time and would have opposed the killing had they been consulted.
Alec Baldwin, Rust producers reach settlement over shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin said Wednesday he has reached a settlement with the family of the woman he fatally shot with a prop gun on a film set last year.
On Oct 21, 2021, the actor was practising drawing a Colt gun from a shoulder holster for Rust, a Western being filmed in New Mexico, when the firearm discharged a live round, killing Ms Halyna Hutchins, 42, the cinematographer.
He had incorrectly been told the gun did not contain live ammunition, but it went off, firing a bullet that killed Ms Hutchins and injured Mr Joel Souza, the film's director.
Football: Haaland double as Man City crush Copenhagen
Erling Haaland took his goal tally to an incredible 19 in all competitions this season with another double in Manchester City's 5-0 demolition of FC Copenhagen in Champions League Group G on Wednesday.
Haaland wasted no time in getting City going with yet another strike in his remarkable campaign, sweeping home an early opener, before putting the game beyond the Danish side inside 32 minutes.
City kept coming and added a third six minutes before the break as David Khocholava put through his own net, with Haaland lurking just behind in the hunt for his second treble in four days.