While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 5

Ukraine rocket artillery crews chase Russian retreat
As Russian forces regroup after being driven back from their northeastern positions, Ukrainian artillery crews are determined not to give them breathing space to build a new defensive front.
Over the six months of Russia's occupation of a swathe of eastern Ukraine, the war was dominated by an artillery duel in which Ukraine's beleaguered defenders often found themselves outgunned.
But last month in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, Ukraine turned the battle on its head with a series of offensives led by tanks and infantry, with Kyiv's forces outflanking and isolating Russian bastions before forcing them to retreat.
But there is still a role for artillery, with gunners from units like the 14th Mechanised Brigade, named after Prince Roman the Great, leap-frogging ahead, popping from cover to launch salvoes of shells and rockets to harass Russian units behind the front line.
Ornate Hindu temple opens doors in Islamic UAE
The United Arab Emirates' first purpose-built Hindu temple opened in Dubai on Tuesday, providing a place of worship and support network for the large Indian community including migrant labourers.
The large white marble building with Indian as well as Emirati architectural flourishes sits in the officially Islamic country's Jebel Ali port district, which is also home to churches and a Sikh temple.
Thousands of South Asian workers live in labour camps nearby and will be provided with special buses to allow them to visit the 2,300 square metre temple and its community centre.
Country music pioneer Loretta Lynn dies aged 90
Loretta Lynn, America's groundbreaking country titan whose frank lyricism delving into women's experiences with sex, infidelity and pregnancy touched the nerve of a nation, has died, US media reported on Tuesday. She was 90 years old.
Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, the family said in a statement posted on Twitter.
“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the statement said.
Pitt 'choked' one child, hit another in Jolie plane fight
Brad Pitt allegedly hit one of his children in the face and choked another during a fight with Angelina Jolie on a private plane, according to court papers filed Tuesday in the United States by his ex-wife.
The former couple, once one of Hollywood's highest profile pairings, have been embroiled in a lengthy dispute over their marriage, custody of their six children and shared assets, including a French winery.
In papers lodged in a Los Angeles court and widely quoted in US media, Jolie describes a lengthy eruption by Pitt as the couple flew with the children from California to France in September 2016.
Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge
Tournament host Tiger Woods was not listed in the initial field for the 20-man Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas in December that was released on Tuesday, but could still be added as three exemption slots will be named at a later date.
Woods has played in three majors this year after a February 2021 car crash that nearly cost him his right leg, but has not given any indication when he will tee it up next.
The 15-times major champion finished in 47th place at the Masters in April, withdrew in pain after the third round of the PGA Championship in May and, in his most recent start, missed the cut at the British Open in July.