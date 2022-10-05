While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 5

Ukraine rocket artillery crews chase Russian retreat

As Russian forces regroup after being driven back from their northeastern positions, Ukrainian artillery crews are determined not to give them breathing space to build a new defensive front.

Over the six months of Russia's occupation of a swathe of eastern Ukraine, the war was dominated by an artillery duel in which Ukraine's beleaguered defenders often found themselves outgunned.

But last month in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, Ukraine turned the battle on its head with a series of offensives led by tanks and infantry, with Kyiv's forces outflanking and isolating Russian bastions before forcing them to retreat.

But there is still a role for artillery, with gunners from units like the 14th Mechanised Brigade, named after Prince Roman the Great, leap-frogging ahead, popping from cover to launch salvoes of shells and rockets to harass Russian units behind the front line.

