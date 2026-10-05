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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 5, 2026

A FlyDubai plane carrying passengers to Israel after being diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal arrives at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on Sept 30.

Netanyahu orders security review of flights to Israel after flydubai attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a security review of international flights to Israel on Oct 4, after an attempt by an Omani co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound plane from Dubai.

Netanyahu “has instructed the head of the National Security Council, Shmuel Ben Ezra, to appoint an examiner to conduct a thorough review of all security aspects of foreign civil aviation to Israel”, a statement from the premier’s office said.

Calls have mounted in Israel for an investigation into the security lapse that allowed the Omani co-pilot of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Sept 30 to attempt to bring down the aircraft after stabbing the Indian captain.

Israeli media has reported that the co-pilot intended to crash the aircraft on Israeli territory.

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UK Green party adopts ‘Zionism is racism’ policy

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The UK’s left-wing Green party on Oct 4 voted to define Zionism as racism at the party’s annual get-together, drawing sharp backlash from British Jewish groups and the Israeli government.

Members of the Green party, which has five MPs in Britain’s 650-seat Parliament and which enjoyed a boost in recent local and special elections, backed the motion at the party’s conference, with 1,022 votes in favour and 813 against.

According to the motion, Zionism would be “treated as any other form of racism” and the party supports the establishment of a “single democratic Palestinian State in all of historic Palestine”.

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US removes B-1 bombers from UK base amid security concerns

PHOTO: REUTERS

The United States removed its B-1 bombers from a UK air base one week after several men were arrested there on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, a Pentagon official said on Oct 4.

A dozen B-1 bombers were stationed at RAF Fairford air base, located north-west of London. The planes had been used for US strikes on Iran.

“While operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real-time, we can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have re-deployed to their home stations in the United States,” a Pentagon spokesman wrote in an email.

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Brazil’s Bolsonaro takes slim early lead as results trickle in for high-stakes election

PHOTO: REUTERS

Senator Flavio Bolsonaro took an early lead as Brazil began reporting results on Oct 4 afternoon in the first round of a tight presidential election, following a campaign dominated by corruption scandals, economic anxiety and accusations of US meddling.

The field of 13 candidates has been led by two clear frontrunners — leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 80, who is seeking a fourth term, and Flavio, the 45-year-old son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who hopes to return his father’s right-wing movement to power.

With about 11% of votes reported, Flavio led Lula with 51.09% of the votes to the president’s 40.67%.

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Ronaldo-less Portugal beat Norway to reach Nations League quarters

PHOTO: REUTERS

Portugal defeated Norway 2-1 without sulking superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Oct 4 to qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals.

Goncalo Ramos secured victory for Jorge Jesus’s Portugal in the Group A4 clash after Joao Cancelo’s rocket levelled Kristoffer Ajer’s stunning opener for Norway.

Portugal played out the final minutes with 10 men after Francisco Conceicao was dismissed for two yellow cards in the space of a few seconds for dissent after he appealed for a penalty unsuccessfully.

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