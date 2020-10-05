While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 5

Trump’s condition improving, could return to White House on Monday, doctors say

US President Donald Trump’s condition is improving as he is being treated for Covid-19 at a military hospital, his medical team said on Sunday (Oct 4), as they provided more details of the toll the lung illness has taken on him.

Trump, 74, who was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, could return as early as Monday to the White House, where doctors would continue his five-day course of the intravenous antiviral drug Remdesivir.

Dr. Sean P. Conley told reporters Trump had received supplemental oxygen on Thursday and Friday and is also being given the steroid dexamethasone.

As cold weather arrives, US states see record increases in Covid-19 cases

Nine US states have reported record increases in Covid-19 cases over the last seven days, mostly in the upper Midwest and West where chilly weather is forcing more activities indoors.

On Saturday alone, four states - Kentucky, Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin - saw record increases in new cases and nationally nearly 49,000 new infections were reported, the highest for a Saturday in seven weeks, according to a Reuters analysis.

Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Wyoming also set new records for cases last week.

Azerbaijan's leader says no end to fighting until Armenia sets pullout timetable

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev demanded on Sunday (Oct 4) that Armenia set a timetable for withdrawing from the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding Azeri territories, and said Azerbaijan would not cease military action until that happened.

In a televised address to the nation, Aliyev said Azeri forces were advancing in a week-long offensive to retake lands that they lost to ethnic Armenians in the 1990s.

"The Azeri soldier is chasing them like a dog, the Azeri soldier is standing at their posts, we have taken their weaponry, we are carrying out the mission of liberation," he declared.

Seven bodies found in northern Italy, France after violent storms

Seven bodies were found in a region straddling the French-Italian border near Nice on Sunday after torrential rains swept houses and roads away, officials in both countries said.

Five of the bodies were discovered in northwestern Italy, including four washed up on the shore between the towns of Ventimiglia and Santo Stefano al Mare, near the French frontier.

Some of the corpses might have been swept down the coast from France.

Football: Manchester United humiliated as Mourinho's Spurs win 6-1 at Old Trafford

A shambolic Manchester United suffered a club record-equalling defeat in the Premier League era as they crashed to a 6-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (Oct 4).

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane each scored twice for Spurs while United's Anthony Martial was sent off in the 28th minute as Jose Mourinho celebrated a stunning victory on his return to the club which sacked him 22 months ago.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had chosen Eric Bailly to partner Harry Maguire in the centre of defence, his first league start at Old Trafford since April 2019, but the pairing delivered a shockingly slapstick performance.

