While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 5

Hong Kong protesters go on rampage, MTR network shut down as mask ban kicks in

Hong Kong's MTR network was shut down entirely on Friday night, after multiple stations and lines were vandalised and set fire to by angry protesters reacting against the invocation of a half century-old emergency power banning the use of face masks in public assemblies.

A 14-year-old was shot in the thigh in Yuen Long in a confrontation with the police, who fired multiple rounds of tear gas throughout the night to dispel the crowds.

The angry protests that have rocked Hong Kong for months rose to fever pitch on Friday as thousands - wearing masks in a show of defiance - went on a rampage across the city, barricading roads east and west of Central and targeting Chinese businesses.

Fires were set as the glass fronts of the branches of the Bank of China, China Construction Bank and China Travel Services were smashed, while other businesses, including a Starbucks, were also vandalised.

Hackers apparently linked to Iran tried to intrude in Trump 2020 campaign: Sources

A hacking group that appears to be linked to the Iranian government attempted to break into US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign but were unsuccessful, sources familiar with the operation told Reuters on Friday.

Microsoft said earlier on Friday that it saw "significant" cyber activity by the group which also targeted current and former US government officials, journalists covering global politics and prominent Iranians living outside Iran, the company said in a blog post.

Republican Trump's official campaign website is the only one of the remaining major contenders' sites that is linked to Microsoft's cloud email service, according to an inspection of publicly available mail exchanger records.

British PM Johnson will ask for Brexit extension if no deal by Oct 19, court told

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will send a letter to the European Union asking for a Brexit delay if no divorce deal has been reached by Oct 19, the government acknowledged for the first time on Friday.

With the clock ticking down to Britain’s departure date of Oct 31, Johnson has consistently said he will not ask for a Brexit extension, but also that he will not break a new law that forces him to request one if no withdrawal agreement deal has been agreed.

He has not explained the apparent contradiction in his comments and opponents say they believe he will seek some kind of legal escape route or try to pressure the EU into refusing to agree to an extension request.

American Muhammad breaks own world record to win 400m hurdles

American Dalilah Muhammad broke her own world record to win the women's 400 metres hurdles at the world athletics championships with a time of 52.16 seconds on Friday, edging out her compatriot Sydney McLaughlin in a gripping race.

The 29-year-old Muhammad, the 2016 Olympic champion, crossed the finish line in 52.16 seconds, 0.04 seconds faster than the previous world record she had set in July.

Muhammad was only slightly ahead of silver medallist McLaughlin over the first 100m of the race, but her lead grew as they came through the second bend.

Judge reopens rape case against filmmaker Luc Besson

A French judge on Friday ordered rape investigations against filmmaker Luc Besson to be reopened, his accuser's lawyer said.

Prosecutors had dropped a case by Dutch-Belgian actress Sand Van Roy in February for lack of evidence.

Her lawyer Francis Szpiner told AFP on Friday that a Paris judge had ordered a new judicial investigation for rape to be opened after she brought fresh charges.

