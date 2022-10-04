While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 4

US CDC ends country-specific Covid-19 travel health notices
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it had ended its Covid-19 country travel health notices as fewer countries reported enough data for accurate assessments.
In April, CDC dropped its "Do Not Travel" Covid-19 recommendations for about 90 international destinations, saying it would its reserve Level 4 travel health notices "for special circumstances." Level 4 calls for all Americans avoiding travel because of Covid-19, even those who are fully vaccinated.
CDC said on Monday "as fewer countries are testing or reporting Covid-19 cases, CDC's ability to accurately assess the Covid-19 (travel health notice) levels for most destinations that American travelers visit is limited." Since April, the notices have drawn little attention since the CDC was not issuing blanket recommendations against travel for specific countries.
London's Heathrow to lift daily passenger cap in late October: WSJ
London’s Heathrow airport has told airlines it will lift a cap on passenger numbers at its terminals later in October, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the decision.
The airport capped the number of passenger departures at 100,000 a day in July and in August extended the cap until Oct 29 in a move to limit queues, baggage delays and flight cancellations after struggling to cope with a rebound in travel.
A Heathrow spokesperson did not directly respond to a Reuters request asking if the cap will be removed on Oct 29.
Trump sues CNN claiming defamation, seeks US$475m in punitive damages
Former US president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation on Monday, seeking US$475 million (S$679.96 million) in punitive damages and claiming that the network had carried out a"campaign of libel and slander" against him.
Trump claims in his lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that the network had used its influence as a leading news organisation to defeat him politically.
CNN declined to comment on the case.
Canada imposes fresh sanctions on Iran citing death of Mahsa Amini
Canada imposed fresh sanctions on Iran on Monday for alleged human rights violations, including the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan who died while in custody of Iran's "morality police," the Canadian government said.
"These sanctions are in response to gross human rights violations that have been committed in Iran, including its systematic persecution of women and in particular, the egregious actions committed by Iran's so-called 'Morality Police,' which led to the death of Mahsa Amini while under their custody," the Canadian government said in a statement.
These new measures built on Canada's existing sanctions against Iran and listed 25 individuals and nine entities, including officials in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its ministry of intelligence and security, the Canadian government said.
Bird flu strikes South Africa's endangered penguins
Close to thirty African penguins have died due to avian flu since mid-August at Boulders beach near Cape Town, a crucial breeding site in South Africa.
Twenty-eight of the endangered seabirds have "either died or caught the disease and needed to be put down because of it" Dr David Roberts, a clinical veterinarian from the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) told AFP.
SANCCOB is working in a joint effort with the South African National Parks (SANParks) to spot more birds that might have caught the virus.