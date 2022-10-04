While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 4

US CDC ends country-specific Covid-19 travel health notices

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it had ended its Covid-19 country travel health notices as fewer countries reported enough data for accurate assessments.

In April, CDC dropped its "Do Not Travel" Covid-19 recommendations for about 90 international destinations, saying it would its reserve Level 4 travel health notices "for special circumstances." Level 4 calls for all Americans avoiding travel because of Covid-19, even those who are fully vaccinated.

CDC said on Monday "as fewer countries are testing or reporting Covid-19 cases, CDC's ability to accurately assess the Covid-19 (travel health notice) levels for most destinations that American travelers visit is limited." Since April, the notices have drawn little attention since the CDC was not issuing blanket recommendations against travel for specific countries.

